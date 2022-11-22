Yet another license backs up the broker's impressive Middle Eastern growth

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAPEX.com announced today that it has received the In-Principle Approval to operate a cryptocurrency trading license in Abu Dhabi. It is not the first time the brand has received a vote of confidence from ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market), as it has been developing its strong MENA region presence since 2019.

Octavian Pătrașcu, the founder and CEO of CAPEX.com, commented on the new license:

CAPEX.com Annouces In-Principle Approval of Crypto Trading License

"Now that we are ready to launch our cryptocurrency division in the Middle East, we are one step closer to becoming a complete trading app that offers multiple verticals for financial services in different regions. We are happy to see that the markets are becoming more regulated and we are among the first to have all the required legal infrastructure to offer a better and safer experience to our users.

We are enthusiastic about creating a real hub of financial services under ADGM, that can be our headquarters for all the MENA region."

The brokers mission is to open the world of trading to everyone. Capex's range of services span many markets and instruments including: Forex, CFDs, ETFs, Crypto, and, as of this year, CAPEX Invest that offers Real Shares Trading. The cryptocurrency license green-lights the launch of its third vertical under ADGM's approval.

Mădălina Rotaru, the COO of CAPEX Group and Senior Executive Officer of CAPEX Mena, took the opportunity to express her excitment about the new permit:

"We are delighted that one of the world's strictest regulatory authorities has again acknowledged our stringent business ethics and high standards. Our brand provides the Middle Eastern market with excellent financial services, and this new license is a representation of the trust we have built within the region. Moreover, we are very content that our vision of being a one-stop-shop broker is spreading wider. These high standards and expansion plans are endeavors we want to keep pursuing."

CAPEX.com is a name to be reckoned with in today's highly competitive brokerage industry. What was considered an ambitious project turned out to be a success and has made Capex a leader and one of the most skillful players among the world's best online trading firms. The broker has started hiring new talented and experienced people from the regions they operate in to make sure that it maintians its rapid growth.

This healthy approach has enabled them to activate over 9 licenses in separate jurisdictions for different verticals and services, in a short period. Considering that CAPEX.com only started its operation in 2018, the rapid ascension leads us to believe that we will hear more and more from them in the future.

About CAPEX.com

A global multi-licensed broker operated by Key Way Group, CAPEX.com is changing the way people in the Middle East invest, making online trading more accessible and transparent in the region. Since opening its strategic location in Abu Dhabi in 2020, CAPEX.com has offered an authentic, exceptional trading experience for professional and novice traders alike. CAPEX.com is regulated by CySEC, FSCA, ADGM -FSRA, and FSA.

Visit www.capex.com and follow CAPEX.com on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram for more details and insights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1953427/CAPEX.jpg

SOURCE CAPEX.com