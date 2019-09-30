China Mobile International Wins the Best Enterprise Service Award at Telecoms World Middle East

The prestigious award celebrates the telecom operator who has launched the most innovative and scalable enterprise service in the last year. Entering its fifteenth consecutive year in Dubai, Telecoms World Middle East brings together companies that are driven by innovation and serves as a place to develop partnerships that can transform and diversify the industry.

Today's accolade marks a new milestone for CMI and serves as evidence of the company's dedication to excellence and digital transformation. CMI's iSolutions provides one-stop customized enterprise services on connectivity, cloud, ICT, data center and IoT to enterprises across different industries. CMI launched mCloud in Hong Kong in May 2019 to provide online cloud-network services to many global enterprises.

Early adopters of mCloud include a commercial video streaming platform that initially needed cloud service deployment locally and then extended its business platform overseas. With the assurance of CMI's dedicated access and data center, the business has improved its user experience, even for those in overseas locations, enabling its international expansion.

A leading international online educational institution has also adopted mCloud. With a requirement for high network stability and security, it relies on CMI's cloud connection service to achieve reliability, low latency, flexible bandwidth and fast configuration while accommodating spikes in data transmission across different regions.

CMI actively harnesses new technologies to boost cloud computing and data center infrastructure upgrades with a view to building new world-class information infrastructure to provide clients with the best possible service. CMI is committed to helping their customers focus on their core business and stay ahead of the curve.

About CMI

China Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile, mainly responsible for the operation of China Mobile's international business. In order to provide better services to meet the growing demand in the international telecommunications market, China Mobile established a subsidiary, CMI, in December 2010. CMI currently has more than 40 terrestrial and submarine cable resources worldwide, with a total international transmission bandwidth of over 42T, and a total of 167 POPs. With Hong Kong, China as its launchpad, CMI has significantly accelerated global IDC development, creating a strong network for data center cloudification. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI is a trusted partner that provides comprehensive international telecom services and solutions to international enterprisers, carriers and mobile users. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, CMI has expanded its footprint in 22 countries and regions. For more information, please visit www.cmi.chinamobile.com.

