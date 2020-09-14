PM Harris will explain how the twin-island nation pioneered the concept of CBI in 1984 and has maintained its Platinum Standard brand since. Mr Les Khan will provide more details about the Programme's limited-time offer for families . Until January 15, 2021, a family of up to four can obtain second citizenship for a US$150,000 contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund.

The fund option under the CBI Programme is also the most straightforward route to citizenship. A new report from the Financial Times' PWM magazine found that St Kitts and Nevis offers the fastest citizenship timeline in the world. The Caribbean nation is the only country who can provide citizenship within 60 days, including the issuance of passports - a separate process to CBI. This is possible through the Accelerated Application Process, available at an additional cost.

The 2020 CBI Index determined that no other country can deliver citizenship faster than St Kitts and Nevis. "With an average processing speed of three months, St Kitts and Nevis clinches the top position owing to its Accelerated Application Process," the report reads. "This is the industry's only guaranteed fast-track route to citizenship, with successful applicants completing the process within 60 days of the submission, albeit for an additional cost."

Applicants need not have had a previous connection to the country to obtain citizenship through CBI. However, they must all pass a series of rigorous due diligence checks. If successful, they become full-fledged citizens, except only for the right to vote. Importantly, future generations can inherit CBI-obtained citizenship. St Kitts and Nevis offers visa-free and visa-on-arrival travel to over 150 destinations, with Foreign Minister Mark Brantley establishing more visa waiver agreements regularly.

