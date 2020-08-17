Clarivate Launches the Arabic Citation Index in Egypt

Powered by the Web of Science™, the world's largest publisher-independent global citation index, the ARCI provides access to bibliographic information and citations to scholarly articles from over 400 expertly curated Arabic journals, with language interface in both English and Arabic. The indexing of Arabic publications will provide local scientific communities with improved routes to collaborating with national, regional, and international research efforts – extending the Arabic academic footprint.

The ARCI is now open for journal submissions. Journals will be selected by an expert, publisher-neutral editorial board from across Arab League Nations, who will provide regional insights and subject knowledge. Journals are eligible for inclusion if they meet the selection criteria, which require peer-reviewed and accessible content. The editorial board will consider trends in local research pursuits and publishing activity in the region.

Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Science Group at Clarivate said: "The Arabic Citation Index, hosted on the Web of Science, will provide scientific communities across the Arabic world with the ability to make their journals, and the discoveries within them, more accessible within their region and beyond. It will connect papers in Arabic journals to more than 1.7 billion cited references and the highest quality research from across the globe.

"The ARCI is a significant endeavour created in close partnership with the Egyptian government and represents the latest in a long series of developments and investments in the Web of Science platform. We believe that it will enable human ingenuity in the region, helping Arabic researchers and editors turn their discoveries into life-changing inventions."

Dr. Tarek Showki, Minister of Education & Technical Education, Egypt, President of Egyptian Knowledge Bank Project said: "We are delighted to see the ARCI launch. It has long been part of our 2030 Vision to transform Egypt into a 'knowledge economy' and will be the first ever mapping of Arabic scholarly literature in a citation index, helping us to evaluate the quality and research output of Arabic researchers, universities and research organizations."

Eng. Majid Al Sadek, Director of The Egyptian National Scientific and Technical Information Network (ENSTINET) added, "The indexing of Arabic publications will now provide our local scientific communities with the ability to contribute to not only national and regional research efforts but also internationally, helping us to extend the Arabic academic footprint further."

Mrs. Ola W. Laurence, Independent Consultant for the Professional Services of Egyptian Knowledge Bank was instrumental in driving this initiative forward. She added, "This important project will make Arabic scholarly content more accessible, connecting it to more than 1.7 billion cited research references and the highest quality, peer-reviewed scholarly content from across the globe. I believe it will help drive usage of local content, as well as providing access to the highest-quality, peer-reviewed content from around the world."

For more information on selection criteria, see the brochure, and click here for more information on how to submit a journal.

Notes to editors: The ARCI will be the fifth regional citation index developed by the Web of Science, alongside the Chinese Science Citation Database™ SciELO Citation Index™, Russian Science Citation Index™ and the KCI-Korean Journal Database™.

