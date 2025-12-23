Comviva & Global Money Exchange win IBSi Global FinTech Innovation Award for Transforming Cross-Border Payments

NEW DELHI, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in digital transformation solutions, specializing in customer experience management, data monetization, and digital financial services, has been honoured with the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Award 2025 for 'Best In-Class Cross Border Payments.' The recognition was awarded for its deployment with Global Money Exchange Co. LLC (GMEC), Oman, a leading global money transfer operator.

The recognition highlights how Comviva's mobiquity® Pay is helping shape a modern cross-border payment ecosystem that stretches far beyond conventional remittance services. Deployed as a white label Wallet Platform and launched as Global Pay Oman App, it fulfils GMEC's dual vision—positioning itself as an innovative payment service provider while digitally extending its core money transfer business. The solution allows GMEC to offer international money transfers alongside seamless forex ordering and other services. These capabilities sit alongside a broad suite of everyday financial services, including bill and utility payments, merchant transactions, education-related payments, and other digital conveniences — all delivered through one unified experience.

mobiquity® Pay is helping GMEC diversify its service portfolio, improve operational efficiency and strengthen customer retention in the highly competitive cross-border payments market. By integrating multiple payment use cases within a unified digital wallet, mobiquity® Pay has enabled a more efficient, customer-centric and scalable cross-border payments model.

Speaking on the occasion, Subromoniyan K.S., Managing Director at Global Money Exchange Co. said, "This award is a testament to Oman's accelerating digital transformation and our commitment to reshaping how cross-border payments serve people and businesses across the Sultanate. By partnering with Comviva and bringing the Global Pay Oman Super App, we have moved beyond traditional remittance services to create a truly inclusive and future-ready financial ecosystem. This innovation is not only enhancing convenience and transparency for our customers but is also supporting Oman's broader vision of building a digitally empowered economy."

Commenting on the recognition, Rajesh Chandiramani, Chief Executive Officer at Comviva, said, "Cross-border payments are becoming a daily necessity, not a niche service, particularly for migrant and trade-linked economies. This recognition from IBS Intelligence validates our focus on building payment platforms that combine global reach with local relevance, operational resilience and a strong user experience. The deployment with Global Money Exchange Co. demonstrates how mobiquity® Pay enables financial institutions to move beyond remittances and deliver integrated digital services at scale."

Recognizing Comviva's pivotal role in advancing global remittance innovation, Nikhil Gokhale, Director – Research & Digital Properties, IBS Intelligence, said, "The deployment of mobiquity® Pay for GMEC showcases how scalable, API-driven digital wallet platforms can transform cross-border payments into seamless, value-rich experiences. By integrating remittances, bill payments, forex services, and AI-powered engagement into a unified Super App, Comviva has reimagined customer journeys and operational agility. This Best-in-Class cross-border payments win stands as a testament to Comviva's excellence in enabling financial institutions to compete and grow in a digitally convergent world."

The IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards recognise technology-led initiatives that demonstrate strong program vision, execution excellence, customer impact and long-term value creation. Winners are selected following a rigorous global evaluation process across banks, financial institutions and technology providers.

