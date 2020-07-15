COVID-19 to Keep Medical Face Shield Demand Afloat, Projects Future Market Insights
15 Jul, 2020, 15:30 BST
DUBAI, U.A.E, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights' report on the medical face shield market infers that the market shall surge at a whopping 11% CAGR throughout 2030.
The COVID-19 pandemic has elevated the medical face shield market from its niche pedestal to the mainstream sector. Even before the pandemic, medical face shields have proven instrumental in providing first-line protection against other deadly epidemics such as Ebola, Flu, SARS and Zika.
As the pandemic paralyzes the entire world, the production of medical face shields is only anticipated to take-off on a high growth trajectory. With no signs of any drug or vaccine on the horizon, the pandemic is here to stay for a significant time period. Consequently, wearing face masks shall become the new normal, thus accelerating production of medical face shields.
"As people increasingly reconcile themselves with the fact that COVID-19 is here to stay, sales of face shields are witnessing heightened demand, pushing manufacturers to expand their production capacities," infers an FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from FMI's Medical Face Shield Market Report
- Anti-fog medical shields shall witness higher demand compared to other shield types
- Polycarbonate-based medical face shields will acquire maximum traction
- Disposable medical face shields to outperform reusable ones, attributed to heightened risk of COVID-19 transmission
- Online stores shall record maximum sales of medical face shields in the future
- Asia-Pacific shall be the most rapidly growing medical face shields market
Medical Face Shield Market- Key Trends
- Educational institutions are emerging as the forerunners of the medical face shield market, especially during the pandemic crisis
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a novel designing technique for manufacturing face shields in March 2020
- Budmen Industries, a prominent technology player, redirected its 3D-printing operations towards manufacturing medical face shields
- Disposable face shields are highly preferred by medical practitioners to avoid coming into contact with COVID-19
Medical Face Shield Market- Region-wise Analysis:
- East Asia and the United States shall be the fastest growing markets, attributed to surging COVID-19 cases
- Amongst both regions, East Asia exhibits more promising growth prospects. Prevalence of other respiratory anomalies is a key driver for growth
- India, Brazil and Australia to open up possible growth opportunities due to the presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure
Medical Face Shield Market- Competitive Insights
The global medical face shield market comprises of the following dominant players: Inovus Medical, MSA Safety, Paulson Manufacturing and Honeywell International Inc. Together the abovementioned market players constitute nearly 2/5th of the market revenue share.
The abovementioned players have successfully established robust distribution networks across regional markets, enhancing their customer base. Growing concern for front line workers concerning their constant exposure to airborne pathogens is making them vulnerable to contracting infectious diseases. To prevent this, medical practitioners are investing in face shields, increasing their demand and spurring market players to accelerate production.
Medical Face Shield Market Taxonomy:
Material
- Polycarbonate
- Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol
- Acetate
- Propionate
Type
- Anti-fog
- Anti-glare
- Others
Usage
- Disposable
- Reusable
Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Region/Country
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of LATAM
Europe
- EU-5
- BENELUX
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
South Asia
- India
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Rest of South Asia
East Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Oceania
- Australia
- New Zealand
MEA
- GCC
- South Africa
- Turkey
- Rest of MEA
More Insights on FMI's Medical Face Shield Market Report
Future Market Insights brings the coming of age research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the segments from 2015 to 2030. The global medical face shield market is segmented for covering every aspect of the market and present market intelligence approach in entirety to the reader. The study provides noteworthy insights on medical face shield market on basis of material (polycarbonate, polyethylene terephthalate glycol, acetate, and propionate) and type (anti-fog, anti-glare and others), usage (disposable and reusable), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies) across seven major regions.
