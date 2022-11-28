Capture memorable moments with OPPO's Reno8 Pro 5G as the country prepares for its 51 st UAE National Day celebrations

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we approach the UAE's 51st National Day celebrations, OPPO's Reno8 Pro 5G is the ultimate smartphone needed to capture the occasion's festivities and create lasting memories on the most historical holiday of the year.

Create Unforgettable Moments with OPPO’s Reno8 Pro 5G this UAE National Day (PRNewsfoto/OPPO)

Empowered by MariSilicon X, the Reno8 Pro 5G is a Portrait Expert equipped with everything users need to enjoy an enhanced portrait camera experience. Even in the most challenging low light and backlit conditions, images will come out looking ultra-clear on the Reno8 Pro 5G, with colours and details in each frame that look true to life.

With 4K Ultra Night Video, users can capture ultra-clear portrait videos at night, while 4K Ultra HDR Video optimizes portrait videos taken in the presence of strong backlight. Both features can significantly improve image quality and colour expression in pictures, avoiding over-exposure in bright areas while retaining the maximum amount of detail in dark areas allowing users to capture patriotic celebrations from magnificent firework displays illuminating the evening sky to traditional Emirati entertainment taking place nationwide.

For users looking to go the extra mile and add movie-quality effects to their photos and videos, the Reno8 Pro 5G also offers features like Portrait Mode, Hyperlapse, and 960fps AI Slow-motion, offering endless possibilities and unique content capture capabilities to share with family and friends.

Allowing UAE residents to enjoy National Day festivities all day long, the Reno8 Pro 5G delivers super-fast 80W SUPERVOOC TM charging meaning the 4500mAh battery can be powered up safely to 50% in only 11 minutes allowing users to enjoy all-round flagship performance for longer.

To add more convenience and ease of daily use, a redesign of the internal layout of the phone has enabled engineers to minimize the thickness of the smartphone to 7.34mm, making it the thinnest Reno series phone along with the aesthetic sharp edges making the Reno8 Pro 5G feel more comfortable to hold, delivering a natural, burdenless user experience.

Whether spent surrounded by loved ones watching the fireworks or making the most of the National Day holiday celebrating with friends, the Reno8 Pro 5G will ensure every moment is captured perfectly, come night or day.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

