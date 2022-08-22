Voyager Labs to showcase its cutting-edge AI-powered investigation tools at the upcoming Credence Security Middle East Roadshow 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital age has led to boundless innovations and advancements; however, it has also resulted in increasing criminal ingenuity. Using emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) tools in investigations can enhance the ability to identify and investigate attacks and help investigators get to the root cause rapidly. With this in mind, Credence Security has signed a strategic distribution partnership with Voyager Labs, a world leader in AI-based investigation solutions.

Credence Security Brings Voyager Labs’ State-of-the-Art AI-based Investigation Solutions to the Middle East and Africa

Under the agreement, the leading PAN-EMEA specialty value-added distributor will be responsible for delivering, promoting, and providing sales and technical support for Voyager Labs' entire suite of solutions across its expansive channel ecosystem in the Middle East and Africa. Voyager Labs will also establish an office in the UAE to provide local support and expertise to its regional customers.

Voyager Labs' cutting-edge technology has the capability to analyze billions of data points in near real-time, allowing law enforcement and intelligence agencies to identify threats and leads from multiple data sources. Powered by AI, Voyager Labs' offerings bring organizations a unique edge against today's sophisticated cyber threats.

Voyager Labs' world-class solutions include:

VoyagerAnalytics – an in-depth investigation platform, designed to analyze massive amounts of unstructured open, deep, and dark web data, as well as internal data, to reveal actionable insights.

VoyagerInsights – an advanced central investigation platform designed to enable investigators to automatically uncovering relevant leads from unstructured and structured data.

VoyagerCheck – a risk assessment platform that provides an automated assessment of user behaviour.

VoyagerVision – a comprehensive visual intelligence platform that offers a full suite of visual data analysis capabilities.

"With over 10 years of experience developing state-of-the-art solutions for forensic intelligence and law enforcement activities, Voyager Labs' platforms are used extensively within law enforcement and intelligence agencies globally. Our proprietary AI-powered tools have helped prevent and solve crimes at a speed and accuracy that is incomparable and impossible for human analysts."

Gary Miller - EVP & General Manager EMEA, Voyager Labs.

"We are glad to have Credence Security as our regional VAD as we believe that they share our vision for digital forensics innovation and intelligence and that our suite of solutions complements their comprehensive array of offerings. In addition, as we grow our presence in the Middle East and Africa, we are confident that our partnership with Credence Security will help us further accelerate our business and reach across the region."

Commenting on the partnership, Garreth Scott, Managing Director at Credence Security, said, "AI innovations present tremendous opportunities for the digital forensics community. Voyager Labs offer organizations a significant advantage to keep up with today's sophisticated types of threats and the unprecedented amount of data in each investigation. Voyager Labs' powerful AI-based platforms are a great example of these solutions and we are honored to be their trusted partner in bringing their ground-breaking solutions to our partners and customers in the region."

As a testament to their commitment to the region, Voyager Labs is also taking part in the second edition of Credence Security's Middle East Roadshow. This event will be held under the theme, "Take Your Investigations To The Next Level," will cover key markets such as Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It will bring together pre-eminent technology experts, vendors and thought-leaders to discuss the latest trends, strategies and innovations in today's security landscape.

Over the years, the Credence Security Roadshow has proven to be the platform of choice for security and digital forensics professionals across the region as we provide a comprehensive understanding of the current trends and digital practices that organizations, whether corporate or traditional law enforcement and governments, need to follow to get ahead of the curve and improve on their digital forensics investigation capabilities by reducing the backlog and increasing the depth and breadth of device and data coverage.

To find out more about Voyager Labs' advanced investigative solutions, register now for Credence Security's Middle East Roadshow 2022. Register here: https://wmohpsw6.sibpages.com

ABOUT CREDENCE SECURITY:

Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-added Distributor, is a leader in Cybersecurity, Forensics, Governance, Risk and Compliance. With headquarters in Dubai and regional offices in Johannesburg, London, Nairobi, and Hyderabad. We are a pure-play provider of security and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, through a select network of specialist resellers.

Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative 'value-add' solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including Oxygen Forensics, AccessData, ColorTokens, an Exterro company, Finesse, HelpSystems, HumanFirewall, Entrust, ZecOps and ZeroFox, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity & Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

For more information about Credence Security, visit credencesecurity.com or follow them on social media at:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CredenceSecurity

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/credence-security

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CredenceSec

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn4O73EKgUE-1BbMZS95yzQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/credencesecurity/

ABOUT VOYAGER LABS:

Voyager Labs (founded 2012) applies its AI technology to real-world public safety and risk assessments issues. It operates worldwide through its offices in the US, LATAM, APAC, Europe, and Israel.

Voyager Labs' unique, award-winning AI technology enables deep understanding of content, human interactions and connections. Voyager Labs employs a world-class team of AI researchers, data scientists and engineers, including pioneers of machine and deep learning, computer vision, and NLU.

Leading government and law enforcement agencies as well as commercial clients worldwide. Voyager Labs has been recognized by leading publications and analysts, including Fortune, Forbes and Gartner, as one of the companies leading the AI revolution.

For more information about Voyager Labs', visit https://www.voyager-labs.com/ or follow them on social media at:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VoyagerLabs

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/voyager-analytics/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881666/Credence_Security.jpg

Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Phone Number: +971 4 422 1260

SOURCE Credence Security