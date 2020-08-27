Crystal Lagoons® Public Access Lagoons™ to Arrive to Middle East

The firm is expanding with its revolutionary Public Access Lagoons™ , also known as PAL™ accessed via ticketed-entry, and master licensing agreements involving a significant number of PAL. The firm is negotiating with Middle Eastern investors and foreign funds, interested in their profitability , long-term security , limited risk as Covid and Amazon-proof alternatives , and potential due to the region's culture and climate.

Interest in PAL has transformed these amenities into the meeting point of the 21st century, following their success in Japan, at the forefront of technology, and the U.S., particularly in Texas and Florida, with both projects generating US $50,000 in daily ticket revenues, 1,200 visitors and reservations selling-out.

These crystalline lagoons surrounded by white sand beaches become the most beautiful place in the city. The firm offers investment models with more or less infrastructure, with the most complete options including areas for road shows, food-halls, weddings and concerts in multiple set-ups such as beaches, terraces, domes, as well as an array of gastronomic offerings, retail and amphitheaters.

Other markets to have signed key master agreements, contracts that involve a significant number of PAL, are the U.S. (16 PAL), Korea (30 PAL), Pakistan (15 PAL) and Central America (18 PAL).

"Investors envisage that, as these projects are built, they generate a financial pyramid. Despite a low initial investment, a company can achieve a very high present value," says Alastair Sinclair, Crystal Lagoons Regional Director.

"The hotel industry has identified an increase in value in rates and food and beverage consumption up to 200% when hotels include a beach, compared to hotels inland. Investors have corroborated that, on lower-value land, a hotel combining a beach and PAL elements can benefit from very attractive returns," adds Sinclair.

The multinational is negotiating 19 developments in countries such as Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrein and Oman.

