Deluxe Holiday Homes, Dubai's leading short-term lets provider, emerges from pandemic with 150% increase in its property portfolio

DUBAI, UAE, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai's leading holiday lets provider, Deluxe Holiday Homes, is thrilled to report a record-breaking increase of 150% in its property portfolio despite the pandemic travel lull, growing from 100 to 250+ properties in the last twelve months. The boutique agency, which provides accommodations ranging from stylish city apartments to luxury beachside villas and family homes in Palm Jumeirah, is currently operating at near-total capacity and making preparations for the summer travel boom.

Even during some of COVID's most difficult months, from March to October 2020, Deluxe Holiday Homes was able to consistently maintain occupancy levels at about 90%, providing peace of mind and a secure source of income for its network of partner landlords. Travel restrictions and social distancing guidelines meant that many travelers opted for short-term homes over hotel rooms. Staying in a flat or family villa provided the extra space, privacy, and convenience to enjoy time away while still having the amenities of a home base.

Demand meant that the company was able to not only avoid any pandemic-related layoffs but actually grow its team from just over 30 to 70+, onboarding new hires across all areas of the business, including housekeeping, operations, business development, maintenance, marketing, and finance. The ever-expanding team recently moved to a bigger office in Al Barsha 1, occupying the whole of the seventh floor.

Deluxe Holiday Homes remains committed to providing guests the best and most exclusive accommodations Dubai has to offer, as well as helping guide landlords through the post-COVID travel market. The company's new interior design service has also equipped landlords to further streamline guest experience. Strategic investments in the property management tech space continue to enable Deluxe Holiday Homes to stay flexible and adapt to the latest developments.

Despite the current challenges, short-term and holiday lets continue to provide property owners with unbeatable ROI. According to Deluxe Holiday Homes founder and CEO Artyom Meltonyan, "Short-term letting from two to three years could give landlords between 20% and 40% higher income than long-term tenancies."

The agency's fully furnished apartments are located in prime areas of the capital, such as Dubai Marina, Sports City, Bluewaters Island, Business Bay, and Dubai South, with a further selection of private villas found on Palm Jumeirah. As summer travel takes off, the award-winning agency expects to fill all its most in-demand properties. For more information, visit deluxehomes.ae.

Deluxe Holiday Homes is a proud division of West Gate Real Estate, a full-service brokerage company established since 2005. With the vision of providing short-term rental holiday homes for both tourists and locals in Dubai, Deluxe Holiday Homes started with a team of 10 staff and a small portfolio. Today, the company operates seven days a week from a whole-floor office of 70+ staff and is heavily invested in the property management technology space. Repeat guests and excellent word-of-mouth have made Deluxe Holiday Homes one of the leading holiday home rental companies in Dubai, backed by its award-winning service.

