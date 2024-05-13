Department of Health - Abu Dhabi partners with MBZUAI and Core42 to launch Global AI Healthcare Academy

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the leading AI research-based academic institution located in Abu Dhabi, and Core42, a G42 company offering AI solutions, during Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW). This MoU will launch the global AI Healthcare Academy to the health workforce. The MoU was signed by Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Healthcare Workforce Planning Sector at DoH, Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at MBZUAI and Talal Al Kaissi, Executive Vice President, Chief Product and Global Partnership Officer at Core42.

Reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for healthcare and life sciences, the partnership seeks to establish a framework of collaboration to strengthen the Emirate's position at the forefront of technology-enabled and data-driven healthcare systems. The new AI Healthcare Academy will help to build a global AI-trained workforce, which is capable of advancing diagnostic and operational efficiency, significantly improving patient care, and streamlining healthcare processes around the world.

Sultan Al Hajji, Vice President of Public Affairs and Alumni Relations at MBZUAI, said: "Healthcare is a key research pillar for MBZUAI, because we recognise the transformative and life-saving potential of AI across a wide range of diagnostic and treatment areas. In addition to our recent effort in establishing the Institute of Digital Public Health, we are proud to partner with The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in launching the new AI Healthcare Academy. MBZUAI will provide the Academy our world-class faculty to facilitate AI workshops and training to upskill the healthcare workforce in support of the UAE leadership's vision to become a global hub for AI and a centre for life sciences."

Through leveraging advanced technologies and harnessing the power of AI, DoH seeks to upskill the health workforce, enhance local practices and contribute to broader medical research and treatment modalities worldwide. By embracing AI-driven technologies, healthcare professionals can stay at the forefront of innovation, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange on a global scale.

By collaborating with MBZUAI through its Institute of Digital Public Health, the Academy will encompass ground-breaking research. These efforts will encourage public-private partnerships, fostering collaboration to secure ample funding and ensure ongoing sustainability, setting the academy for long-term success and supporting responsible and impactful innovation.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week (ADGHW) is a major government initiative from DoH, taking place between 13 and 15 May 2024.

About Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the healthcare sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforce standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system.

About Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI)

MBZUAI is a graduate, research university focused on artificial intelligence, computer science, and digital technologies across industrial sectors. The university aims to empower students, businesses, and governments to advance artificial intelligence as a global force for positive progress. MBZUAI offers various graduate programs designed to pursue advanced, specialized knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence, including computer science, computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing, and robotics. For more information, please visit www.mbzuai.ac.ae.

