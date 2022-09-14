Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) announces Riyadh AI Declaration at the Global AI Summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a Ministerial roundtable at the Global AI Summit, member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) agreed to adopt the Riyadh AI Call for Action Declaration (RAICA), which seeks to use AI technology to benefit people, communities, nations, and the world as a whole.

The declaration was signed by all members of DCO including Bahrain, Cyprus, Djibouti, Kuwait, Morocco, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Jordan, Rwanda, and Saudi Arabia.

Day two of the Global AI Summit

The call to action aims to advance the DCO's commitment to identify and address present, emerging and future humanitarian issues in the field of AI. The declaration highlights the different ways AI can be used as a tool to benefit the lives of millions of people around the world by improving the quality of work, developing better designed public policies and nurturing efficiencies into the ecosystem.

Deemah Al Yahya, Secretary General of DCO, said: "DCO was created with the ethos of establishing an inclusive digital economy through collaboration across diverse entities at all levels. The RAICA declaration is this idea put into practice. By signing this declaration all DCO member states are reaffirming their shared desire to usher in a brighter future for all by harnessing the huge potential of AI to improve the lives of people around the world."

The declaration highlights seven key pillars that will help to bring this future into reality. Each is comprised of principles that seek to address methods to ensure that benefits of AI are enjoyed by all while harming none.

Close the digital divide

Empower underprivileged communities

Promote digital development

Ensure fairness and non-discrimination

Drive innovation in AI

Combat climate change by using AI

Engage in international collaboration and cooperation

DCO has developed a series of action areas to help these pillars to be implemented. To do this the member countries will push to provide all individuals with the resources they need to obtain AI literacy; work with organizations to identify how to employ AI to advance human rights; improve digital infrastructure; adopt comprehensive AI ethical guidelines; develop AI-supported initiatives to address global challenges; use AI to reduce human impact on the climate; and setup multilateral collaboration to accelerate AI accessibility across nations.

To view the full declaration, visit www.dcoinsights.com/RAICA

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899010/SDAIA.jpg

SOURCE SDAIA