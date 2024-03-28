DoH Collaborates with Eli Lilly and World Obesity Federation on Obesity Prevention and Management

In reflection of its commitment to enhance the health of community members,

ABU DHABI, UAE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Eli Lilly Suisse SA, a global pharmaceutical company, and the World Obesity Federation (WOF), a global non-profit organisation. The collaboration aims to address priority global healthcare challenges and drive innovative solutions on obesity prevention and management, that will resonate in the Emirate and beyond.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the DOH, Johanna Ralston, Chief Executive Officer at WOF and Irina Zaporozhets, President and General Manager, Middle East and Türkiye (META) Hub at Eli Lilly Suisse SA. Leveraging the parties' diverse expertise, Abu Dhabi will spearhead a multisectoral initiative to bridge the gaps that have hindered efforts to reduce obesity for many years. This collaboration will focus on empowering healthcare professionals with the skills to effectively manage obesity, generate evidence on economic burden of obesity, drive innovation in prevention and treatment solutions, and raise public awareness about managing obesity.

H.E. Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) stated: "At the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) we are spearheading a new era of proactive health by tackling obesity at its root. The population's health and longevity remain at the forefront of our priorities, and through our strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly Suisse S.A and the World Obesity Federation (WOF), we aim to empower healthcare professionals, drive innovation in prevention strategies, and foster a culture of health awareness in line with the UAE national strategies. Together, we will build and secure a healthier and vibrant future for generations to come, thus reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for healthcare."

Irina Zaporozhets, President and General Manager, Middle East and Türkiye (META) Hub at Eli Lilly Suisse SA said: "Tackling serious diseases such as obesity demands coordinated action. Collaboration of this nature is critical to delivering better healthcare outcomes for people living with obesity today, and prevention for future generations. We are proud to be signing this agreement, the first of its kind in the UAE and an important step in driving change to advance obesity care."

Johanna Ralston, CEO, World Obesity Federation said: "The World Obesity Federation welcomes the leadership of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in addressing obesity, and our collaboration is aimed at fostering more effective ways of working together across sectors. The complexity of obesity, and the high rates over the world, call for new ways of working together. We believe Abu Dhabi is uniquely positioned to demonstrate success through collaboration and bold leadership."

The collaboration reflects the parties' commitment to improving the community's health and wellbeing, by leveraging their diverse experiences to address the challenges associated with obesity. This is an important step towards developing innovative and effective strategies to combat obesity in the Emirate.

About Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH):

The DoH is the regulatory body of the Healthcare Sector at the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and ensures excellence in healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population. DoH defines the strategy for the health system, monitors and analyses the health status of the population and performance of the system. In addition, DoH shapes the regulatory framework for the health system, inspects against regulations, enforces standards, and encourages adoption of world-class best practices and performance targets by all healthcare service providers in the Emirate. DoH also drives programmes to increase awareness and adoption of healthy living standards among the residents of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in addition to regulating scope of services, premiums and reimbursement rates of the health system.

For further information on DOH, visit https://www.doh.gov.ae/

