Dominica Hilton Resort Approved for Citizenship by Investment - Tranquility Beach - Will Open in 2021-2022

An investment starting at US$200,000 in Hilton's Tranquility Beach Resort qualifies an individual for citizenship in Dominica, provided they also pass all the due diligence checks. Families can apply jointly, including siblings and grandparents of the main applicant or their spouse, according to the most recent changes.

"Tranquility Beach Resort – Curio Collection by Hilton in Salisbury, Dominica, continues to move steadily," reads the developer's announcement. "Construction work on the project commenced in January 2019 and is scheduled to be completed between the end of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022." Last month, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said, "Tranquility Beach Resort is one of many ongoing projects that I have been proud to watch from its very inception, to now."

Ian Edwards, a respected architectural designer and property developer from Dominica, leads the ambitious project. Featuring in a Financial Times documentary, he said, "Citizenship by investment plays a crucial role in raising capital for luxury, eco-conscious real estate development. Mr Edwards told Professional Wealth Management that everyone "should get behind [CBI] and help move this country forward."

"Judging by the swift and consistent progress we see at Tranquility Beach Resort, despite the current global uncertainty, it appears that investors' confidence in this resort's future remains unshaken," says Paul Singh, Director of London-headquartered government advisory CS Global Partners. "Dominica, in general, has a good reputation for being trustworthy. The real estate arm under its Citizenship by Investment Programme is in a league of its own, rooted in ecotourism," he adds.

Tranquility Beach Resort is one of the few shortlisted hotels eligible for citizenship by investment in Dominica. Alternatively, applicants can make a one-off contribution to a government fund. If successful, they earn the right to live, work and study on the Nature Isle of the Caribbean. They can also easily travel to around 140 destinations and pass the valuable citizenship on to future generations.

