DoubleVerify Expands into MENAT Region To Meet Increased Advertiser Demand for Media Quality Verification

"The MENAT region has seen a substantial rise in digital media consumption, particularly across social media," said Tanzil Bukhari, Managing Director EMEA at DoubleVerify. "Many brands in the region are already allocating significant budgets across digital media and, in line with the fast evolving news cycles we're witnessing, the need for independent measurement is also growing. The expansion of our local team is crucial, as it lets DV be hyper-responsive to our customers' needs – helping them maximize their digital media investments. Ultimately, DV's expansion into the region exemplifies our commitment to support global advertiser customers wherever they are doing business, and underscores the company's drive to verify everywhere ."

Gosia Wajchert, Regional Director MENAT at MediaBrands, commented, "Brand safety, ad fraud, and viewability have only become more critical and complex across the digital advertising ecosystem worldwide. DV's leading media verification solutions and local team will be vital in helping us ensure we are making smart, brand-safe placements in a fast-evolving online environment."

For more information about DoubleVerify, contact: [email protected].

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is a leading software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. Our mission is to make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Hundreds of Fortune 500 advertisers employ our unbiased data and analytics to drive campaign quality and effectiveness, and to maximize return on their digital advertising investments – globally.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503738/DoubleVerify_Tanzil_Bukhari.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1389301/DoubleVerify_Logo.jpg

Contact:

Charlotte Sexton

+44 (0)7500 556672

[email protected]

SOURCE DoubleVerify

Related Links

https://doubleverify.com

