DP World Joins the Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that global trade enabler DP World, as part of its digital transformation initiatives, has selected the Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network as the technology backbone to power its Global Supply Chain Platform Initiative.

DP World's objectives for strategic growth require innovative logistics digitalization capabilities to power a new business initiative that will extend the value of its port and trade facilitation services to customers around the world. The DP World Global Supply Chain Platform Initiative will bring supply chain stakeholders and processes together on a single global, intelligent network. This will deliver enhanced, end-to-end, digital logistics services and worldwide supply chain visibility.

DP World has chosen the Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network for its track record in providing a network for global trade management to over 65,000 businesses. The Infor strategy to deliver network native, global supply chain digitalization and innovation was also a key factor in the decision.

DP World aims to improve performance at all stages of the global supply chain, from points of manufacture to points of consumption. The company is also seeking to make trade "smarter," which means working to establish physical infrastructure such as ports, logistics parks, and transport services where they are most needed, and to exploit the opportunities offered by digital technology to make the whole supply chain work better. As a global trade enabler servicing customers around the world with a comprehensive supply chain network capability, this expansion into logistics is a key part of its growth strategy.

"The global digital logistics market is expected to grow by almost 8 percent between now and 2023. As some of the busiest production centers in the world, the IMEA region is ideally placed to maximize this opportunity, and with its heritage in global trade and strategic investment, DP World will position the Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network to help achieve its objective of a leading position in worldwide supply chain services," said Jonathan Wood, Infor general manager, India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA).

For a list of logistics service providers currently on the Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network, please visit Infor GT Nexus Commerce Network.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

Infor customers include:

19 of the top 20 aerospace companies

9 of the top 10 high tech companies

18 of the 25 largest U.S. healthcare delivery networks

18 of the 20 largest U.S. cities

19 of the top 20 automotive suppliers

17 of the top 20 industrial distributors

15 of the top 20 global retailers

4 of the top 5 brewers

17 of the top 20 global banks

9 of the 10 largest global hotel brands

8 of the top 10 global luxury brands

For more information on Infor:

Roger Field

mailto:roger.field@wallispr.com

+971 4 275 4125

For DP World media enquiries please contact:

Sana Maadad

Corporate Communications Manager

DP World

Tel: +971 505522610

sana.maadad@dpworld.com



Mike Vertigans

Senior Corporate Communications Manager

DP World

Tel: +971 566769324

michael.vertigans@dpworld.com

Follow DP World on:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DP_World

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dp-world

About DP World:

DP World1 is a leading enabler of global trade and an integral part of the supply chain. We operate multiple yet related businesses – from marine and inland terminals, maritime services, logistics and ancillary services to technology-driven trade solutions.

We have a portfolio of 78 operating marine and inland terminals supported by over 50 related businesses in over 40 countries across six continents with a significant presence in both high-growth and mature markets. We aim to be essential to the bright future of global trade, ensuring everything we do has a long-lasting positive impact on economies and society.

Our dedicated team of over 45,000 employees from 103 countries cultivates long-standing relationships with governments, shipping lines, importers and exporters, communities, and many other important constituents of the global supply chain, to add value and provide quality services today and tomorrow.

Container handling is the company's core business and generates more than three quarters of its revenue. In 2017, DP World handled 70.1 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across our portfolio. With its committed pipeline of developments and expansions, the current gross capacity of 88.2 million TEU is expected to rise to more than 100 million TEU by 2020, in line with market demand.

By thinking ahead, foreseeing change and innovating we aim to create the most productive, efficient and safe trade solutions globally.

1 As of February 2018

SOURCE Infor

Related Links

http://infor.com

