Dubai Tech Startup Educatly Announces Appointment of LinkedIn Executive Ali Matar to Board of Advisors

Head of LinkedIn MENA , Ali Matar , joins innovative software platform Educatly

Dubai -based tech startup will help UAE universities attract international students from more than 90 countries.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai-based tech start-up Educatly has appointed Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA growth markets, to its Board of Advisors.



Founded in 2020, Educatly has launched a digital software platform that helps students study at international universities abroad, as well as helping universities recruit transnational students from over 90 countries.

Ali Matter - Head of LinkedIn MENA and EMEA Growth Markets appointed to Educatly’s Advisory Board (From L to R), Joan Manuel S. Barbera, Chief Revenue Officer, Mohmmed El Sonbaty, CEO and Abdelrahman Ayman, COO of Educatly

The United Arab Emirates has recently introduced strategies that aim to position the country as a technical hub of excellence. With innovative new initiatives such as the National Program for Coders, One Million Arab Coders, and the introduction of Golden Visas for gifted students and tech entrepreneurs, Dubai is rapidly expanding towards becoming a hub for start ups and tech companies.

Educatly Founder & CEO Mohmmed El Sonbaty said: "We are thrilled to welcome Ali Matar to our Board of Advisors. As Educatly enters its expansion and growth phase, having the leadership and experience of such an accomplished professional will help our organisation towards our goal of building the world's premier higher education network.

Our vision is to build for education what LinkedIn built for jobs, with a LinkedIn leader like Ali Matar joining our Board of Advisors, we are providing the perfect foundation to accomplish this. With his decades of experience in regional sales, business development, and general management, along with his in-depth understanding of Educatly's target markets, Matar will play a significant role in our growth in the near future towards our goal of providing international education opportunities for the next one million students."

Commenting on his appointment to Educatly's Board of Advisors, Matar said: "Connecting individuals to opportunity is at the core of our mission at LinkedIn, and I am proud to help Educatly realise its vision to empower young people and help students take their early steps into finding their professional passion and building a successful career".

With international travel and educational tourism starting to increase post pandemic, there has recently been an increase in international appetites for students to study abroad once again. With the digitisation of education, travel and accommodation platforms, Educatly is providing students with the ability to search, book and apply for universities around the world, as well as providing universities in the region to increase their international student numbers.

With international offices in Dubai, Dublin and Cairo, Educatly provides more than 100,000 students with opportunities to study abroad in over 3,000 universities with more than 130,000 degrees listed on the platform.

