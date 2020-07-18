Economic Citizens of St Kitts and Nevis Pass Toughest Vetting, PM Harris Tells UAE Newspaper

LONDON, July 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Individuals who have become citizens of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis through the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme will have passed some of the toughest due diligence checks. Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris told Khaleej Times during a webinar on July 16th that attracting discerning investors maintains the Programme's "Platinum Standard."

PM Harris explained that the multi-tiered vetting process begins with the agents, who all applicants must apply through. They carry out their own level of due diligence before recommending an applicant for citizenship. Even agents must be carefully pre-approved before becoming so-called authorised persons.

"The vetting process is critical, and we have ensured, by and large, to maintain the platinum brand, that we have taken all reasonable precautions to ensure that only the most vetted person, only the most discerning of a citizen is attracted to St Kitts and Nevis," PM Harris said. "We want people who are honest, people of high integrity, people who could contribute to the development of St Kitts and Nevis and minimise any reputational damage to our country," he added.

After explaining how the various levels of due diligence work, the Prime Minister concluded: "When in fact someone is accepted by our Programme, it means that that person would have gone through a strict, rigorous, sophisticated system of due diligence and vetting, not only within [the country], but also by external parties and have come with no derogatory complaints regarding that person. That is when the officials in the [Citizenship by Investment] Unit would approve."

Senior Editor of Khaleej Times, Allan Jacob, admitted that that the Programme – established in 1984 – appeared well ahead of its time. "In the 80s, it was very futuristic, but it's come a long way and it's been very successful," he said. Many other countries have since launched their variants of the St Kitts and Nevis model, as noted by Foreign Minister Mark Brantley in a recently released documentary. Nonetheless, Prime Minister Harris believes their Programme is "still the best."

After passing all the due diligence checks, applicants can make a contribution to the Sustainable Growth Fund. This remains the fastest route to second citizenship. A temporary offer allows families of up to four to secure citizenship for US$150,000.

