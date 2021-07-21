Electrical Steel Market to Register 6.5% CAGR Steered by Focus on High Production of Grain-Oriented Steel: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electrical steel market value will total US$ 37.5 Bn in 2021, as per Future Market Insights (FMI). Exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% for 2021-2031, the market is expected to reach US$ 70.5 Bn by the end of 2031. Despite logistical challenges amid restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic in 2020, the market is forecast to register 5.3% year-on-year growth in 2021.

The demand for electrical steel will surge particularly in emerging economies, as they leverage renewable energy sector and invest in infrastructure activities. Consequently, the market will register rising application of electrical steel in transformers. This factor however is not restricted to a particular region, rather it will guarantee global market growth on account of increasing energy consumption around the world.

Among various types, application of grain-oriented steel will continue increasing in transformers and generators, which will stimulate growth of the market. Also, growing demand for automobiles, spurred by the rise in population, lifestyle changes, and emergence of technological innovations has spurred sales of the non-grained electrical steel.

According to the study, the demand for non-gain oriented electrical steel is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% in 2021. On the other hand, grain-oriented electrical steel will account for over 55% of the market share in 2021.

The market for electrical steel in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the assessment period. Meanwhile, factors such as presence of key market players, rising research and developmental activities, and expansion of production facilities will aid in electrical steel market growth in the U.S.

"Increasing demand for highly-efficient transformers across the globe will bolster sales of electrical steel. To capitalize on available opportunities, manufacturers are likely to focus on capacity expansion," said a Future Market Insights analyst.

Key Takeaways from Electrical Steel Market Survey

Japan is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2021 and 2031, accounting for over 35.6% of the East Asia market.

is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2021 and 2031, accounting for over 35.6% of the market. The U.S. is the leading market for electrical steel in North America and is estimated to register a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

and is estimated to register a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. The electrical steel market in China is likely to register impressive growth, accounting for over 52% of the East Asia market through 2031.

is likely to register impressive growth, accounting for over 52% of the market through 2031. Indian market is expected to grow at a steady pace, accounting for over 44% sales in the South Asia and Pacific region in 2021.

sales in the and Pacific region in 2021. Based on application, transformers will account for 45% of the overall market share in 2021.

Key Drivers

Growing manufacturing activities in developing regions is boosting sales of electrical steel.

Rising global automobile production is a key factor diving growth of the market.

Key Restraints

Volatile prices of raw materials is a key factor impeding growth of the electrical steel market.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their facilities in order to strengthen their market presence.

For instance, in November 2020, Nippon Steel, a leading steel manufacturing company based in Japan announced plans to invest approximately US $1 billion to broaden its electrical steel sheet facilities at two plants in Japan. This progression will raise its capacity for over 40% by the first half of 2023 to address the growing demand for electric vehicles and transformers across end users.

Other players operating in the market are focusing on new product offerings to enhance their product portfolio.

For instance, in 2020, Voestalpine Group, announced the launch of its two electrical sheet products named, blacklack-V and Sovac. With the launch of these novel products, company will witness an upsurge in revenue from end use segments.

More Valuable Insights on Market

FMI, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global electrical steel market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2021 and beyond. The survey reveals growth projections on in electrical steel market with detailed segmentation:

By Product Type:

Grain-Oriented Electrical Steel

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel

Fully-Processed



Semi-Processed

By Application:

Inductors

Motors

1hp - 100hp



101hp - 200hp



201hp - 500hp



501hp - 1000hp



Above 1000hp

Transformers

Transmission



Portable



Distribution

By End Use:

Automobile

Manufacturing

Energy

Household Appliance

Others (Construction, Fabrication)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Questions Covered in the Electrical Steel Market Report

The market survey also highlights projected sales growth for electrical steel market between 2021 and 2031

The report offers insight into electrical steel demand outlook for forecast period 2021-2031

Electrical steel market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Electrical steel market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

