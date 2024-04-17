Elevatus Appoints Nadin Zureikat as Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Global Expansion and Revenue Growth

LONDON, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, a global leader in recruitment solutions, is thrilled to announce Nadin Zureikat as its new Chief Revenue Officer. With a proven track record in revenue generation and a talent for cultivating strategic partnerships, optimizing sales, expanding markets, and fostering cross-departmental collaboration, Nadin is poised to lead Elevatus into a new era of growth and international recognition.

Transitioning from Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Nadin has pioneered a shift toward revenue acceleration within Elevatus.

Nadin's expertise in revenue generation and B2B SaaS marketing has been instrumental in Elevatus' success story. Since joining the company from its inception, Nadin has strategically positioned the brand and orchestrated impactful marketing campaigns, resulting in an 83% increase in brand awareness within the target demographic. Under her guidance, Elevatus achieved an exceptional 61.53% ROI in marketing over 1.3 years. Nadin also spearheaded lead generation campaigns, resulting in a remarkable 120% surge in qualified leads per month, enhancing conversion rates and driving revenue expansion.

Transitioning from Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Nadin has pioneered a shift towards revenue acceleration within Elevatus. By fostering inter-departmental connections and driving revenue-focused initiatives, she has propelled Elevatus towards market leadership. Under her leadership, Elevatus achieved an impressive 23% conversion rate from demonstrations to closures, reflecting her commitment to driving revenue growth. This translates to a reduced Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC), allowing Elevatus to invest more in customer success and product development. Additionally, Nadin's focus on building long-term client relationships has resulted in a high Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV), demonstrating the enduring value Elevatus provides to its clients

Expanding her focus to market expansion strategies, Nadin identifies new markets and forges strategic partnerships to drive revenue growth. Through meticulous market research and analysis, she uncovers untapped opportunities and devises targeted strategies to penetrate new markets, fueling Elevatus' global expansion and consolidating its market leadership position.

Yara Burgan, Founder and CEO of Elevatus, expressed confidence in Nadin's leadership, stating, "Nadin's exceptional expertise in revenue generation and strategic vision has propelled Elevatus to the forefront of our industry. I am confident that she will continue implementing our growth strategy, guiding Elevatus to even greater heights."

With Nadin's leading revenue strategies, Elevatus is positioned to dominate the recruitment landscape, expand its global reach, and deliver innovative solutions that transform businesses worldwide. Under her strategic guidance, Elevatus is primed for unparalleled success and poised to revolutionize the industry. Moreover, Elevatus continues to attract top-tier talent, fostering a culture of innovation that propels recruitment solutions to unprecedented heights.

CONTACT:

Elevatus Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2390195/Elevatus_Inc.jpg