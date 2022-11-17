Elevatus Named AI-Powered Hiring Solution of the Year 2023 in the United Kingdom

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the leading hiring solutions provider was recognized with the premier industry award "AI-Powered Hiring Solution of the Year 2023 in the United Kingdom", for providing a rich suite of solutions that streamline the hiring cycle and disrupting the HR space. Corporate LiveWire extends this award to Elevatus for its exceptional level of innovation and the value it's adding to enterprises, industry leaders, and brands across the globe.

As 2022 is coming to an end, Elevatus is wrapping up the last quarter by adding new awards to its shelf and releasing the world's most innovative solutions that are driving the HR tech revolution. Elevatus' recruitment and video interviewing software have been highly-acclaimed for their ability to help companies attract, engage, develop, and recruit the world's best talent through the power of artificial intelligence and videos.

The Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2023 represent the pinnacle of business achievement and crown leading companies for championing the best in their respective sectors. They invited leading businesses and corporate experts, subscribers, and magazine contributors to nominate businesses for these awards. Amidst five of other contenders – and a prestigious lineup – Elevatus marked its spot as a leader in the recruitment industry for its proven excellence and accomplishments achieved throughout the year.

"Each year, we set out to design exciting product roadmaps and release the most innovative and unique hiring solutions the world has ever seen. For the third consecutive year, we are thrilled to see Elevatus being recognized for its exemplary – and unmatched – achievements in the HR tech space. We're also proud to continue providing our clients with an enriching hiring experience for their hiring teams and candidates alike. So they can continue to reach new heights, redefine their recruitment, and recruit the most talented workforce for their business." shared Yara Burga, the CEO, and Founder of Elevatus.

This recognition marks the third consecutive year that Elevatus has been named a top solution provider in the recruitment industry. This year alone, Elevatus was listed in GetApp's Category Leaders twice, shortlisted By Capterra as the highest-rated CRM software, and placed as a FrontRunner by Software Advice in the recruiting category.

