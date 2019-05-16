Emirates Medical Group and Bee'ah Conduct High-level Talks With the Department of Health and Social Care in the UK to Bring World-class Healthcare Solutions to the UAE

The newly launched Emirates Medical Group, an innovative healthcare services organization headquartered in the emirate of Sharjah in the UAE, led by H.E Salim bin Mohamed Al Owais, met with Baroness Blackwood who was appointed as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of Health and Social Care on 10 January 2019. The official delegation accompanying Al Owais included H.E Khaled Al Huriamel, Group CEO of Bee'ah and other senior executives.

Together, Emirates Medical Group and Bee'ah are exploring multiple avenues of cooperation and potential partnerships with the UK in the field of healthcare to open up channels of investment in medical projects, exchange expertise and further advance the quality of healthcare in compliance with best practice international standards.

The Emirates Medical Group is driven by a mission to provide and deliver an integrated healthcare solution for the emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, covering a diverse and fully-rounded spectrum of traditional and smart medical services. This includes hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, homecare, telemedicine and research centers covering every aspect of patients' journey and medical cycle across prevention, treatment and recovery.

This has sparked interest from leading international health organizations around the world, with the UK showing a real keenness to bring the best that the UK healthcare sector has to offer to the UAE and Sharjah through this potential partnership.

Commenting on the visit, H.E Salim bin Mohamed Al Owais, Chairman of Bee'ah and the Emirates Medical Group stated, "We are extremely proud to support Sharjah's visionary plans under the leadership of His Higness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah, as their continual guidance and involvement in effectively enhancing the quality of life and health has advanced social work, culture, philanthropy and business on multiple strategic levels. The initial talks with the UK's Department of Health and Social Care aims to fulfil the aspirations and directives of our wise leadership by elevating standards and creating a world-class healthcare sector that will set new benchmarks in Sharjah and the UAE in line with vital sector transformation plans."

Al Owais added, "These efforts aim to assist with improving the quality of lives for individuals and communities, and we are confident that citizens of Sharjah and the UAE will greatly benefit from the world-renowned expertise of the UK in the healthcare sector."

Al Owais went on to say that the Bee'ah Group reflects its vision to provide a sustainable quality of life in the region by pursuing innovative synergies between sustainability and digitization as they are considered two mutually inclusive pillars of a robust modern economy and serve as guidelines that are deeply ingrained in all of the organization's operations and activities. This is also embodied in our new headquarters building that will be completed this year, while leveraging an "office of the future" artificial intelligence platform to make it one of the smartest and most sustainable office buildings in the world.

Simon Penney, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for the Middle East, commented on potential partnerships with UK healthcare organizations and stated: "We are delighted that Emirates Medical Group and Bee'ah are exploring potential healthcare partnerships with the UK. The UK and the UAE share a common goal of delivering the highest-quality medical care for our respective populations, using innovation to tackle some of the greatest healthcare challenges of our time, from diabetes to chronic disease. The UK is blessed with outstanding research and development in world-class universities; seventy years of medical expertise in the National Health Service; and strong capability in biotech and digital health. We are keen to collaborate with our partners in the UAE and wider region to exchange expertise and deliver the highest standards of care for all our people."

In recent years, Bee'ah has successfully launched a number of unique healthcare-related solutions that aim to safeguard the public's well-being and interests through consumer protection offerings that leverage innovative digitization to better serve the evolving needs of communities across Sharjah and the UAE. Bee'ah has contributed towards the minimization of counterfeit medicines in the UAE through a unique track-and-trace application, Smart Track. Developed by Evoteq, the company's digital arm, Smart Track is an advanced serialization and tracing system, that has linked and developed new generation technology to track and trace GS1 serialized pharmaceutical products from the point of production to the end-user.

About Bee'ah

An innovation leader and a pioneering force for sustainable solutions in the Middle East, Bee'ah is a public-private partnership company that was founded in 2007. With ventures in industries ranging from Waste Management, to Environmental Consulting, Renewable Energy, Technology, Sustainable Transportation, and Training & Development, Bee'ah is creating a better quality of life for all cities and communities in the region. Bee'ah has executed a comprehensive strategy focused on sustainability and technology, which has reaped rich benefits in the form of the region's highest waste diversion rates, and the GCC's first waste-to-energy plant. Bee'ah has supported the region's agenda for a circular economy and personifies the UAE's ambitions in leading the dialogue surrounding sustainability in the MENA region. For more information, please visit: http://www.beeah.ae

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888565/Bee_ah_Chairman.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/888564/Bee_ah_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Bee’ah