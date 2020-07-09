Eye Surgeons Celebrate Global Vision Correction Month

"We are seeing a 11.8% increase in US LASIK volumes over 2019" reports Guy Kezirian, MD, MBA , RSA founder. "There are good reasons for it. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought vision to the forefront. Glasses can fog up with masks, so not needing to wear glasses becomes essential. The virus brings on new risks with contact lenses since COVID-19 causes conjunctivitis (pink eye). Both glasses and contact lenses make it difficult to keep hands away from the face. Vision correction makes glasses and contact lenses unnecessary."

Global Vision Correction Month launched in 2019 in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of the FDA approvals for LASIK. Last year RSA Member surgeons from 13 countries participated, operating on over 500 eye professionals. This year we 48 surgeons from 14 countries participating in Global Vison Correction Month. "We can confidently say that Vision Correction Surgery has evolved over the last 20 years - just as much as cell phones, cars and televisions have evolved – it is extraordinary," says Greg Parkhurst, MD, former RSA president and founder of Parkhurst NuVision in San Antonio, Texas. "Vision correction surgery delivers true, permanent results, is now affordable for nearly everyone and often less costly over time than glasses and contacts, while providing immeasurable lifestyle and safety benefits. It is not just for celebrities and rich people."

The idea of doctors and surgeons sharing their own surgical experience is novel. "At Williamson Eye Center we perform surgery on many professional athletes, and lots of people hear about that. What they don't often hear about is how often eye surgeons elect to have laser vision correction on themselves, which is reported to be 5x more often than the general public. This is because we know more than anyone how impactful modern vision correction is. It is truly transformational, often restoring vision to a level considered to be better than perfect." says RSA member Blake Williamson, MD.

Vision correction impacts people around the globe because of the functional benefits it provides. First-responders, military, actors, athletes, and television personalities are especially likely to have vision correction. Vision correction is increasingly common in the developing world as well, permanently replacing the need for glasses and improving opportunities for jobs and education.

"The Zaldivar Institute in Mendoza, Argentina has been involved in research and development of procedures for decades" says Roger Zaldivar, MD, RSA President. "Modern Vision Correction is truly advanced. We have many procedures and we can treat adults of all ages. LASIK is the most studied procedure in all of medicine, and now we can even correct reading vision in middle age with lens procedures. The impact of our work is very positive. I am honored to be involved with this amazing organization, the RSA."

Participating RSA Members include:

Thomas Abell, MD – Abell Eyes, USA

Juan G. Arbelaez, MD - Muscat Eye Laser Center, Oman

Shamik Bafna, MD - Clear Choice Custom LASIK Center, USA

Leonard Bley, MD – Laser & Microsurgery Institute/ NY Lasik, USA

Marc Bosem, MD - CorrectVision Laser Institute, USA

Francesco Carones, MD - Carones Vision, Italy

Y. Ralph Chu, MD - Chu Vision Institute, USA

Lourens Coetzee, MD - Envision Centre for Sight, South Africa

Arthur B. Cummings, MD, FRCS - Wellington Eye Clinic, Ireland

Michelle L. Diaz, MD - Atlantic Eye Institute, USA

Paul Dougherty, MD - Dougherty Laser Vision, USA

Ali Fadlallah, MD, MS, PhD - UltraLasik Eye Center, UAE

Joaquín Fernández, MD, PhD – Qvision, Spain

Andrei Filip, MD, PhD - Ama Optimex Eye Clinic, Romania

Joshua Frenkel, MD - Wang Vision Institute, USA

Gregory Hayden, MD - Hayden Vision, USA

Mitch Jackson, MD - Jacksoneye, USA

Dylan Joseph, MBChB, FCOSA - Dr Dylan Joseph, South Africa

Michael Keil, DO – Keil Lasik Vision Center, USA

Guy M. Kezirian, MD, MBA – Refractive Surgery Alliance, USA

Lance Kugler, MD - Kugler Vision, USA

Keith Liang, MD - Keith Liang, MD at Center for Sight, USA

Robert Lin, MD - IQ Laser Vision, USA

Michael Manning, MD – Gulfcoast Eye Care, USA

Lisa McIntire, MD - Heart of Texas Eye Institute, USA

Erik Mertens, MD, FEBOphth. – Medipolis, Belgium

Richard Miller, MD – Miller Eye Center, USA

Brett Mueller II, MD, PhD - Parkhurst NuVision, USA

G. Peyton Neatrour, MD - Beach Eye Care, USA

Todd Nickel, DO - Heaton Eye Associates, USA

Richard Norden, MD - Norden Laser Eye Associates, USA

Gregory Pamel, MD - Pamel Vision and Laser Group, USA

Gregory Parkhurst, MD - Parkhurst NuVision, USA

Randal Pham, MD, MS - Aesthetic and Refractive Surgery Medical Center, USA

Isaac Porter, MD - Porter Ophthalmology, USA

Jay Rudd, MD - Aurora LASIK, USA

Ehsan Sadri, MD - Visionary Eye Institute, USA

Matthew Sharpe, MD - SharpeVision MODERN LASIK, USA

Steven B. Siepser, MD – Siepser Laser Eyecare, USA

Raymond Stein, MD - Bochner Eye Institute, Canada

Aleksandar Stojanovic, MD, PhD – Smile Eyes AS, Norway

Matthew Swanic, MD - Las Vegas Eye Institute, USA

Suphi Taneri, MD - Zentrum für Refraktive Chirurgie, Germany

Tom Tooma, MD – NVISION Eye Centers, USA

Aaron Waite, MD - Waite Vision, USA

Mark Wevill, MBChB, FRCS - Laser Eye Birmingham, UK

Blake Williamson, MD, MPH, MS - Williamson Eye Center, USA

Roger Zaldivar, MD - Instituto Zaldivar SA, Argentina

RSA Member practices around the world will celebrate Global Vision Correction Month by performing surgery on fellow eye surgeons, optometrists, family members and the people in their communities and then sharing these experiences on all forms of media.

The RSA is also inviting the public to upload videos about their experience with vision correction during Global Vision Correction Month.

Uploads, videos and additional information can be found on www.EveryWakingMinute.com and in social media.

About the Refractive Surgery Alliance

The Refractive Surgery Alliance Society is a professional organization formed in early 2014 by leading refractive surgeons, executives and collaborative care professionals from 27 countries. It is member supported and does not accept vendor or manufacturer funds. The mission of the RSA is to increase access to refractive surgery through education, research and industry leadership. For more information and to see a listing of RSA surgeons, please visit www.RefractiveAlliance.com.

SOURCE The Refractive Surgery Alliance (RSA)

Related Links

http://www.RefractiveAlliance.com

