Farid Fezoua joins TVM Capital Healthcare as Managing Partner

DUBAI, UAE, SINGAPORE, BOSTON and MUNICH, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TVM Capital Healthcare, a global specialist healthcare private equity firm operating in emerging markets, announced today that Farid Fezoua joins the firm as a Managing Partner. Farid joins the firm from GE – where over an 18-year tenure, he held several senior positions as Managing Director, GE Capital Markets Middle East Africa, Central Asia & Turkey, President & CEO GE Healthcare Africa, and more recently served as President & CEO of GE's operations in Sub-Saharan Africa across all GE businesses including Healthcare. Farid comes to TVM Capital Healthcare following the successful exit of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center (CMRC) in March 2021 for $232 million, which represented a 4.6x return on capital invested – the largest MENA healthcare deal in recent years.

With a career across Financial Services and Infrastructure Industries within Europe, Middle East & Africa, Russia, Turkey & Central Asia, Farid has developed a strong track record of infrastructure project development & financing, strategic equity investment in the field of healthcare, power, transportation as well as business operations & management. He combines strong financial investment as well as business management expertise and experience. He is a respected leader in the industry and has proven successes in leading businesses, delivering projects, and building landmark public private partnerships with sustainable outcomes and impact. Farid has held Executive and non-executive Board Member roles in Banking & Healthcare. More recently he was Co-Chair of United States Presidential Advisory Council for Doing Business in Africa.

Dr. Helmut Schuehsler, Chairman and CEO of TVM Capital Healthcare, commented: "Through CMRC, our most recent successful full exit, we have sustained a great deal of momentum and investor interest for our investments in the future. Farid's comprehensive healthcare operating, and financial investment expertise bolsters our ability to carry this momentum forward as we look for investment opportunities to deploy growth capital in the MENA and Southeast Asia regions. Farid will play a key role in our deal making, capital formation and strategic partnership-building efforts – including our strong relationship and collaboration with GE Healthcare in the fields of oncology, cardiology and diagnostics across the MENA Region and Southeast Asia. We have enjoyed a longstanding relationship with Farid as he led GE's initial investment 10 years ago in our first emerging markets healthcare fund. On behalf of everyone at the firm, I warmly welcome Farid to our leadership team."

Farid Fezoua, Managing Partner, TVM Capital Healthcare, said: "There are countless opportunities for healthcare investments in both the MENA and Southeast Asia regions, so it is an exciting time to be joining a dedicated healthcare private equity investor. TVM Capital Healthcare has a long track record of successfully investing in and growing specialty care companies with a strong ESG focus impact, which particularly resonates with me. The firm's ability to to grow its companies into resilient and sustainable players in the market has led to positive impacts on the communities they serve, with strong returns and value for investors. I look forward to being part of this team over the coming years."

Mr. Fezoua will also become Chairman of the Board at TVM Capital Healthcare's portfolio company, Manzil Healthcare Services, replacing the firm's Operating Partner, Carl Stanifer, who will focus on TVM Capital Healthcare's investment and company building plans in Southeast Asia.

