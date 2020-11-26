Fitness Time chooses Technogym for its 138 clubs and for the 70 new openings

With more than 2600 employees and 138 facilities in Saudi Arabia & UAE, Fitness Time is the most advanced and largest Health Club chain in the Middle East. Technogym will be the exclusive Fitness Time supplier for all 138 existing clubs as well as for the new openings across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The cooperation of the two leading brands – that share the same mission: to steer society towards a healthier and wellness lifestyle and encourage people to move more regularly - will define a new standard for the industry in Saudi Arabia. This partnership will allow Fitness Time to consolidate its leadership both in terms of accessibility and level of innovation and will provide a platform for Technogym to be the leading fitness equipment and digital technology brand in the region.

Fitness Time facilities will feature Technogym's products and digital solutions, such as ARTIS LINE - Technogym's unique connected smart equipment range dedicated to cardio and strength training that joins ease-of-use and comfort with the highest level of performance and user engagement - and EXCITE LINE Treadmills, Varios and Bikes. To offer their members the possibility to "train like an athlete," Fitness Time have chosen SKILL LINE created thanks to Technogym's experience as official supplier to the Olympics and to the best athletes in the world.

Leejam Sports Company, the Owner of operator of Fitness Time Clubs, CEO Justin Musgrove said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Technogym in what we consider to be the very best in Fitness Equipment and Technology. Fitness Time sets a new benchmark for quality and value, with its mission to be the best and favourite Health Club chain in the region."

Nerio Alessandri, Technogym Founder and CEO said: "On behalf of the entire Technogym team we are really proud of this partnership with a leading brand like Fitness Time that is not only contributing to elevate the level of innovation in the industry but also shares with us the social mission of promoting wellness as an opportunity to create a better world based on people's health" and adds "business wise, this partnership means a lot to us and will allow to consolidate and further strengthen Technogym leadership in a fast growing area like Middle East, both in connected smart equipment and digital technologies."

SOURCE TECHNOGYM