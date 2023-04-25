Folly Bah Thibault Appointed as Education Cannot Wait Global Champion

Renowned journalist and humanitarian joins the UN's global fund for education in emergencies in raising awareness and advocating for education for world's most vulnerable children.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed international journalist Folly Bah Thibault today accepted her appointment as a Global Champion for Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises.

Acclaimed international journalist Folly Bah Thibault serves as Master of Ceremonies at ECW's High-Level Financing Conference in February 2023. Photo: ECW

"Folly Bah Thibault is a visionary journalist and humanitarian. As one of the world's leading advocates for education, we're delighted to announce her as our new Education Cannot Wait Global Champion. With champions like Folly, we continue to build a global movement to ensure children affected by armed conflict, climate change, forced displacement and other crises can access the safety, hope and opportunity that a quality education provides," said Yasmine Sherif, Executive Director of ECW.

Through her work for Al Jazeera, France24, Radio France International and Voice of America – and coverage of pressing global events and forgotten crises – Thibault has become one of the most respected journalists in the world. In 2019, she launched her foundation, Elle Ira à l'Ecole, which helps young girls in Guinea get an education. The New African Magazine has named Thibault as one of the 'Most Influential Africans' working today.

"It is truly an honour to have been selected as an Education Cannot Wait Global Champion. I've spent many years advocating and fighting for the welfare and education of children around the world – especially in Africa. I truly believe education is the only way we can build a sustainable, rewarding future for millions of children who would otherwise be left behind. I strongly believe my new role as ECW Global Champion will allow me to continue that work and reach even more children who need and deserve to have access to quality education," said Thibault.

Thibault was Master of Ceremonies at ECW's High-Level Financing Conference this February in Geneva, where world leaders came together to announce a ground-breaking US$826 million in support of ECW. Together with its strategic partners, ECW aims to mobilize more than $1.5 billion for the 2023-2026 strategic period. As an ECW Global Champion, Thibault will advocate for increased funding and support for the 222 million crisis-impacted children and adolescents who urgently need education in our global push to deliver on Sustainable Development Goal 4, inclusive, equitable quality education for all.

