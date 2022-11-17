For the Third Year in a Row MyHotels.SA Renews Internationally Recognized ISO 9001:2015 Certification in the Field of Quality Management Systems for Travel and Tourism - Number One Online Umrah Travel Agency Continues its Commitment to Customer Safety and Satisfaction

MAKKAH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHotels.SA announced it had successfully renewed its ISO 9001:2015 certification in the field of quality management systems for travel and tourism. This is an assurance of trust demonstrating the company's ability to "consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements," while also enhancing "customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system … and the assurance of conformity to customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements." MyHotels.SA is a Saudi online travel agency redefining the world of travel and tourism by using an integrated multi-service platform that allows tourists to make international Umrah reservations at competitive prices.

"We are happy that international certification authorities and travel organizations continue to recognize our commitment to making rigorous, quality assurance improvements," said Emad Alabbas, CEO of MyHotels.SA. "It demonstrates our highly flexible, bespoke travel experience, allowing us to turn our travel ideas into a fast and fully integrated functional system. We will continue to remove all the obstacles we can, so as to better facilitate easy traveling experiences and make the end-to-end customer experience a breeze. We want to give our customers all their future travel needs."

MyHotels.SA – The Gold Standard for Online Umrah Packages

One of the largest and most respected approved Umrah Online Travel Agencies, MyHotels.SA issues electronic Umrah e-Visas (via access to MUKHA) and generates BRN IDs instantly for individuals seeking to enter Saudi Arabia – including hotel packages for both Makkah City and Madinah City. B2B and B2C Umrah travel services are via an Eatmarna/Nusuk application in tandem with the Tawakkalna application currently used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases within the Saudi Kingdom.

Umrah Visa https://Visa.MyHotels.SA : Issues an immediate electronic Umrah Visa allowing entry into Saudi Arabia . Packages include hotels in Makkah City and/or Madinah City, transportation, and ground services from Saudi Umrah Operators.

Issues an immediate electronic Umrah Visa allowing entry into . Packages include hotels in City and/or City, transportation, and ground services from Saudi Umrah Operators. B2B Umrah https://Umrah.MyHotels.SA : Provides Umrah booking services to the Saudi Umrah Operators and their external agents by enabling them to book Makkah and Madinah hotels/accommodations, transportation/transfers with a BRN ID so they can issue Umrah Visas for groups via access with Umrah Systems Services Center (MUKHA).

Provides Umrah booking services to the Saudi Umrah Operators and their external agents by enabling them to book and hotels/accommodations, transportation/transfers with a BRN ID so they can issue Umrah Visas for groups via access with Umrah Systems Services Center (MUKHA). Travel Agencies and Tour Operators Portal B2B https://B2B.MyHotels.SA : A Universal reservation services for travel businesses inclusive of Flights, Accommodations, Transportations, and Tours & Activities.

: A Universal reservation services for travel businesses inclusive of Flights, Accommodations, Transportations, and Tours & Activities. MyHotels https://www.MyHotels.SA : offer travel packages through affiliates and partners, giving customers direct pricing and significant savings from a wide variety of hotels, hotel apartments, villas, and hostels. Covering more than 1,126,000 accommodations/properties across 80,000 destinations worldwide, it is a recognized and trusted global travel brand.

About MyHotels.SA®

Founded in Saudi Arabia in 2016, and headquartered in Makkah, MyHotels.SA is an online travel agency dedicated to worldwide travel packages, accommodations reservations, and related services for both online and offline B2B and B2C customers. By leveraging positive relationships across the industry.

