Foreigners booming in Hainan livestream market

News provided by

China Daily

22 May, 2026, 07:13 GMT

HAIKOU, China, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China Daily:

The afternoon sun slants through the tinted glass walls of a livestreaming base in Chengmai county, Hainan province, casting a golden light on the busy venue.

Continue Reading
A foreign host is livestreaming cosmetics products "Made in China" in Chengmai county, Hainan province, in September 2025
A foreign host is livestreaming cosmetics products "Made in China" in Chengmai county, Hainan province, in September 2025

Behind one soundproof door, a young woman from Morocco adjusts a ring light; behind another, a Ghanaian man flashes a wide smile at his camera. In less than a minute, they will begin speaking to thousands of shoppers thousands of miles away — in places like New York, Casablanca, Lagos and Jakarta.

After the island-wide special customs operations came into effect in December at the Hainan Free Trade Port, a different kind of tide is rolling in — not of tourists, but of foreign faces speaking into phones, selling "Made in China" to the world.

"What makes me come to Hainan? It's growing. It's a good opportunity. I feel like I'm going to grow together with this island," said Imane, a 25-year-old from Morocco, taking a short break from her setup.

"Before, it was so difficult because people didn't trust Chinese products," she said. "But when we start explaining — the story of how it comes, we talk about the quality, how it's going to help your daily life — then they start understanding."

"It's the trust. But once you show them the story behind the product — how it's made, who makes it and what problem it solves — they become your loyal customers."

That trust-building is exactly why Hainan's cross-border e-commerce players are doubling down on foreign hosts. Xu Jie, co-founder of Hainan Chuangchen Overseas Enterprise Services, runs a livestreaming base in Chengmai that now employs hosts from nine countries — Pakistan, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Congo and beyond.

The Hainan Free Trade Port has rolled out a suite of measures that directly benefit cross-border e-commerce. For foreign talents, the process has been streamlined. Hainan now offers a joint work permit and residence permit application that takes just three working days — a reduction of more than 70 percent compared with traditional procedures. Work permits, once issued for three or six months, are now routinely valid for a year.

Even more attractive are the cost advantages brought by the customs policies. Xu calculated that with individual income tax capped at 15 percent for high-end talents — and corporate income tax at 15 percent for encouraged industries — the total operating costs are 15 to 20 percent lower than in the Chinese mainland.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2984043/image1.jpg

Also from this source

Book Open China, Global Prosperity makes a splash at Riyadh book fair

A news report from China Daily: A sharing event of the book Open China, Global Prosperity was held in the China pavilion at the Riyadh International...
Changsha uses engineering expertise to engage in BRI

Changsha uses engineering expertise to engage in BRI

A report from China Daily Engineering machinery is a specialty of Changsha in Central China's Hunan province and a key field for the city to...
المزيد من الإصدارات من هذا المصدر

Explore

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Electronic Commerce

Multimedia & Internet

Multimedia & Internet

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

المزيد من البيانات الصحفية في مواضيع ذات صلة