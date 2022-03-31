Full Reversal Of Crypto Market, The AEX Platform token GAT Rise Leads The Trend

DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto market obtained its reverse in March after two months of dropping. When Bitcoin reached its peak at $48,000, the whole capital market focused on cryptocurrency again. The International Ecosystem Plan launched by AEX Global attracted the attention of users worldwide and with the promotion of AEX Vietnam Support Fund of $100 million, AEX Platform Token GAT gained 50% arise in price, getting a near to its ATH.

As a platform token for cryptocurrency exchange that has sprung up in the rebound led by GameFi and SocialFi, GAT is far ahead with a price increase of more than 50%. Leading the rapid rebound of global mainstream exchanges platform token. OKB (19.86%), BNB (16.83%) and KSC (10.19%).

GAT is mainly used to support constructing the ecosystem for AEX Global aex.com, assisting it to build a global crypto financial management platform.This article will bring you the basic cognition of GAT from the angles of the development of platform token, circulation, application scenarios and so on, so that you can have reference in decision-making.

Factors of GAT rally

In the recent market, the prices of mainstream cryptocurrencies represented by BTC, have all lead to a recent rally. GAT has risen 50% in one month, leading the sector of exchange platform tokens. So how did GAT become a hot coin?

In March, AEX accelerated the global ecosystem layout through a series of special plans. On the one hand, AEX has given out more rewards to global ambassadors and started the recruitment of global partners to bring a wider range of people into AEX strategic alliance; On the other hand, AEX Research Institute was built up and AEX upgraded BitTalk, created a user space for professional content output and in-depth communication; AEX team also went to Africa to participate in blockchain meetings and launched 1,000 USDT Novice Benefits and some other events, allowing it to effectively get closer to users.

AEX also launched the Vietnam National Plan in south-east Asia, allowing Vietnamese users to enjoy considerable benefits. Not only has the operation center been established, but also a US $100 million Vietnam special fund has been allocated to construct Vietnam's crypto ecosystem. Besides, AEX opened a green light for Vietnam project listing and sent 200,000 USDT airdrops in the AEX Finance& AEX Trade sectors.

The first free IEO on AEX Listing Desk detonated users' fomo emotion, dual investment and other brand-new financial products provide users around the world with multiple financial management methods.

AEX's rapid expansion and promotion strategy have been trending among users in the AEX Global community, and hundreds of media around the world have reported massively on AEX's recent actions. With the pace of global expansion and the enrichment of financial business models, AEX will become ahead of cryptocurrency exchanges with financial management that breaks through the barrier between fin-tech and blockchain.

AEX, the first platform token creator, powers the GAT token

Global AEX Token is a token issued by AEX and traded worldwide with the GAT symbol, which has a total circulation of 23 billion. At present, nearly 59.95% of the shares (137,893,651) are circulating in the fields of trading, financial management, mining and derivatives, and the total market value reaches to $987 million.

The continually rising of GAT price reflects the fast development of the entire fin-tech industry. The promotion of brand effect has further discovered the value of GAT, and the rapid appreciation of GAT has attracted more investors to join the AEX financial ecosystem. Currently, GAT not only has the functional attribute of participating in financial interaction and platform interest representing, but also truly allows community members to share the dividends of ecosystem development through the repurchase mechanism. As of March 30, GAT had repurchased and destroyed 192 issues, accounting for 11.87% of the total issuance. Phase 192 destruction of GAT

AEX diversified financial model has mobilized the enthusiasm of GAT holders. Multiple value guarantee mechanism enables users to gain more steady returns. Creative diversified asset management services provided by AEX Exchange attracted more and more users to participate in the building of AEX Global Ecosystem. AEX will explore more application scenarios in the future development of global ecosystem layout, adding more values to GAT.

AEX: https://www.aex.com/page/h5/m_regist.html#/newByInvite?from=q0c909

SOURCE AEX exchange