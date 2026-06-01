Further & 3iQ Expand Alpha Digital Fund with New USD Class II, Combining BTC Exposure with Alpha

Further x 3iQ Alpha Digital Fund introduces USD Class II, a new share class enabling USD-denominated investors to gain long Bitcoin exposure alongside alpha generation, without having to hold or convert into BTC themselves

USD Class II delivers an absolute return product combined with a long position in BTC, allowing investors to benefit from Bitcoin's scarcity and convexity through a single, simple USD allocation

Expands the Fund's share class line-up to three, giving allocators the flexibility to build tailored exposures by splitting allocations between USD and BTC share classes according to their portfolio risk and return objectives

ABU DHABI, UAE and TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Further Asset Management ("Further"), a UAE-based digital asset investment manager, in partnership with 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, today announced the introduction of USD Class II, a new share class of the Further x 3iQ Alpha Digital Fund ("ADF" or "the Fund"), the market-neutral, multi-strategy hedge fund the firms launched in December 2025.

USD Class II has been designed for investors who want USD-denominated access to the Fund's BTC share class strategy, capturing both alpha and long BTC exposure, without the operational burden of sourcing, converting, or having to custody Bitcoin themselves. The result is an absolute return product paired with a long BTC position, enabling investors to participate in the scarcity and convexity of the digital asset through a familiar USD subscription and redemption process.

"USD Class II combines two things institutional investors increasingly want in the same product," said Tommaso Mancuso, President & CIO of 3iQ. "It pairs disciplined alpha generation across liquid digital asset markets with long exposure to Bitcoin's scarcity and convexity. Delivering both within a USD-denominated, institutionally risk-managed structure is what makes this share class distinctive."

"We believe long Bitcoin exposure and disciplined alpha generation belong together in institutional portfolios, and USD Class II makes that combination accessible to investors who prefer to allocate in USD," said Faisal Al Hammadi, Managing Partner at Further. "It reflects the kind of practical, investor-led product design that has defined our partnership with 3iQ from the outset."

The ADF Share Class Line-Up

With the addition of USD Class II, the Further x 3iQ Alpha Digital Fund now offers three distinct share classes:

ADF – USD Class I (Pure Alpha Objective): A USD-denominated share class providing digital asset alpha with limited BTC beta. Predominantly market-neutral exposure across liquid digital asset strategies, designed to capture structural inefficiencies in crypto markets with limited net exposure to BTC or broader digital assets.

A USD-denominated share class providing digital asset alpha with limited BTC beta. Predominantly market-neutral exposure across liquid digital asset strategies, designed to capture structural inefficiencies in crypto markets with limited net exposure to BTC or broader digital assets. ADF – USD Class II (New): A USD-denominated share class delivering BTC exposure plus alpha. Investors subscribe and redeem in USD, while the share class maintains long BTC exposure throughout the investment period. Designed for USD investors seeking to generate alpha on top of being long BTC, without having to hold BTC directly.

A USD-denominated share class delivering BTC exposure plus alpha. Investors subscribe and redeem in USD, while the share class maintains long BTC exposure throughout the investment period. Designed for USD investors seeking to generate alpha on top of being long BTC, without having to hold BTC directly. ADF – BTC Class: A BTC-denominated share class for investors looking to grow their BTC holdings. Investors subscribe and redeem in BTC, with the share class maintaining long BTC exposure throughout the investment period. Designed for investors seeking alpha on BTC without selling their existing holdings.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. 3iQ is a subsidiary of Coincheck Group N.V., a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

W: https://www.3iq.io/

L: https://www.linkedin.com/company/3iq-corp/

X: https://x.com/3iq_corp

About Further Asset Management

Further is a global investment platform connecting pioneering financial infrastructure with global capital markets. The firm provides institutional investors with access to regulated opportunities across venture, structured products, and digital assets. Its managed entities empower partners to execute sophisticated financial operations—from tokenization to seamless settlement—with security and precision. Chosen by founders and institutions from San Francisco to Hong Kong, Further is a strategic partner known for its focused capital, regulatory expertise, and ability to scale category-defining companies at the frontier of finance. To learn more, visit further.ae.

Media Contact – North America

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Media Contact – Europe

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Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell any securities, strategies, products, or services described herein. Investment in digital assets is subject to a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of the entire amount invested. Neither Further, 3iQ, nor any of their affiliates, directors, officers, or employees accept any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this release or the information contained herein. Readers should conduct their own research and consult with their own professional advisors before making any investment decisions. This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

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