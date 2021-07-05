Future Market Insights' 257 Pages Automated Suturing Devices Market Survey Identifies Demand for Minimally-Invasive Surgeries a Chief Growth Driver

- Future Market Insights offers unbiased automated suturing devices sales analysis in a recent study. The report offers a bird's eye view of factors enabling growth across segments, including product, application and end use

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insight (FMI) presents incisive global automated suturing devices market survey for the forecast period of 2021-2031. According to the report, the market is expected to expand, rising at a CAGR of 7.3 % during the forecast period.

Surgical suture devices find application in laparoscopy, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, gynecology, orthopedic, and ophthalmology as they are majorly used for treating wounds and injuries.

Rising cases of surgeries due to increasing accidents and trauma cases are boosting demand for automated suturing devices in the global market. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, India, in 2018, the nation was leading in road accident deaths followed by United States and China.

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO's), Global Report on Road Safety 2018, India accounted for 11% accident related deaths in the world. A total of 4,67,044 road accidents, 51,417 deaths, and 4,69,418 injuries. The rise in number of accidents and the increasing need for surgeries will propel the need for automated suturing devices, thereby augmenting the growth of the market.

Automated suturing devices are preferred over conventional suturing as they aid in delivering better wound healing and lowers post-surgery duration of hospital stay. That's why it is extensively used for open and minimally invasive surgeries.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Automated Suturing Devices Market Study

The automated suturing devices market in the U.S. will witness positive growth owing to rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and requirement for invasive procedures in the country.

France will find lucrative opportunities during the forecast period as according to the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development, approximately 148075 minimal invasive surgeries took place in France in 2018. The country also has presence of several manufacturers such as Guerbet, Sanofi, and others.

Disposable automated suturing devices are expected to lead the product segment as they are cost-effective. Rising demand for laparoscopy and minimally invasive procedures are also encouraging demand for the same.

Hospitals will exhibit high demand for automated suturing devices since they receive a higher footfall of patients on a daily basis.

"Several leading players are aiming for clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration to launch advanced automated suturing devices. With focus on technological improvements on cards, the market is expected to gain momentum in the coming years," says a FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Key players in the global automated suturing devices market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as alliance, collaboration, partnerships, and merger and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the supply chain channels.

They are also emphasizing on launching new products and expanding their product portfolio. Key players operating in the global automated suturing devices market are Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific, C. R. Bard, Inc., Apollo Endosurgery, EndoEvolution, LLC, LSI Solutions, Inc., and SuturTek Inc.

On March 3rd 2020, Origami Surgical launched StitchKit, a patented suture delivery and retrieval system. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 510k clearance for three novel types of sutures for the company's StitchKit robotic surgery platform.

On November 2020, Healthium Medtech, one of India's largest medical devices company, launched Trubarb, its latest innovation. This innovation is a knotless tissue closure device that reforms the suturing experience.

On June 1st 2021, Anchora Medical, a Alon Medtech Venture's company, announced closing of $4.5million financing led by HOYA Corporation and Tal Capital. The funds will be utilized for completing Anchora's single use laparoscopic suturing devices.

More Insights on the Global Automated Suturing Devices Market

In the latest study, Future Market Insights gives a detailed insight on the global automated suturing devices market, providing historical data for the period from 2016 to 2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. To understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product

Reusable Automated Suturing Devices

Disposable Automated Suturing Devices

Applications

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Open Surgeries

Trauma Cases

End use

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Report

The report presents insights into automated suturing devices demand outlook for 2021-2031

Factors enabling automated suturing devices sales across India between 2021 and 2031 are carefully analyzed

between 2021 and 2031 are carefully analyzed Automated suturing devices market survey also identifies key factors impacting growth trajectory during the assessment period

The report offers evaluation of automated suturing devices market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Automated suturing devices market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

SOURCE Future Market Insights