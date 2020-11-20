G20 Riyadh Summit: Realizing the Opportunities of the 21st Century for All

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the 2020 Presidency of the G20, is proud to be hosting the Leaders' Summit week culminating with the Leaders' Summit 21 – 22 November.

All invited guests and Leaders of G20 countries and International Organizations have confirmed their participation in the Leaders' summit starting tomorrow. They will, over the next two days, carry on the discussions that have been taking place throughout this year and agree much needed action to address the challenges we all face as a global community.

The Saudi G20 Presidency is dedicated to Realizing the Opportunities of the 21st Century for all and during this global pandemic in protecting lives, livelihoods and building an inclusive, sustainable and resilient recovery.

Before and during the Leaders' Summit, media will have access to photos, videos, press releases, and a series of media briefings and roundtables on the themes of the Saudi G20 Presidency.

