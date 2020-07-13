GardaWorld Acquires Leading Integrated Security Risk Management Firm WorldAware

Combined with Crisis24, this acquisition marks the creation of a true global leader in the industry.

MONTREAL, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GardaWorld Security Corporation (the "Company" or "GardaWorld") is pleased to announce its acquisition of WorldAware, a leading security risk management firm based in the United States. WorldAware, combined with Crisis24, a GardaWorld Company, will create THE premier industry player in integrated security risk management.

The strategic acquisition of WorldAware enables GardaWorld to offer its clients access to the most comprehensive intelligence and security risk management services in the industry, anywhere in the world. GardaWorld's field operations and extensive security network in

45 countries will be leveraged so that our clients' people, operations, and assets can benefit from this expertise.

"The competitive landscape has seen radical shifts and an integrated approach to managing risk, coupled with the right mix of capabilities, has never been more important. GardaWorld continues to lead in establishing this new paradigm to the benefit of our clients around the world," declared Stephan Crétier, Founder, President and CEO, GardaWorld.

"Winning is in GardaWorld's DNA—we've put it to work by transforming the security market, and now it's taking us straight to the top of the integrated security risk management space. WorldAware is a leader in this field, and coupled with Crisis24, no other player will be able to measure up to the expertise we can now offer, and the powerful blend of talent, experience, strength and international in-the-field security operations we bring to the table," concluded Mr. Crétier.

This acquisition will strengthen, unite and optimize the complementary synergies of both organizations' services and intelligence-led, always-on Global Integrated Operational Centers as well as their respective technological prowess. Bringing together their world-recognized experts and knowledge will allow greater opportunities for clients, including increased access to geographies and capabilities.

Together, they will:

Advise and serve 25%+ of the Fortune 500 , 35%+ of the CAC 40 and a multitude of leading UK and European conglomerates

, 35%+ of the and a multitude of leading UK and European conglomerates Second largest executive protection global provider to the most prominent family offices, leading Silicon Valley tech firms and corporations

Respond to 35%+ of world's insured kidnap for ransom and extortion cases

Monitor and protect over 32 million people a year

Disseminate over 500K daily security alerts and intelligence briefings yearly

The transaction closed Friday, July 10 and the integration of the business will take place in the coming months. At this time, both WorldAware and Crisis24, will continue to operate under their respective brands and technologies, ensuring a smooth service delivery throughout the integration process.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is the largest privately owned security services and cash services company in the world, offering physical security services, end-to-end cash management solutions and security risk management, with Crisis24. A partner of choice for private companies, governments, humanitarian organizations and multinationals, GardaWorld employs more than 102,000 highly skilled, dedicated professionals who serve a diverse clientele in North America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East. For more information please visit www.garda.com.

About Crisis24, A GardaWorld Company

Crisis24, a GardaWorld Company, is a global integrated security risk management company. Our actionable risk management approach is backed by 30 years of field know-how delivered by industry experts who combine skill, precision and swift response to provide clients with the intelligence, technology and risk services needed to confidently travel, protect their employees, assets and reputation, as well as grow their operations anywhere in the world. For more information, please visit www.crisis24.com.

About WorldAware

WorldAware provides intelligence-driven, integrated risk management solutions that enable multinational organizations to operate globally with confidence. WorldAware's end-to-end tailored solutions integrate world-class threat intelligence, innovative technology, and response services to help organizations mitigate risk and protect their employees, assets, and reputation. For more information, please visit www.worldaware.com.

Please contact the GardaWorld Media Relations Team at [email protected] or +1 514-281-2811, extension 2700.

SOURCE Corporation de Sécurité Garda World