Giift Launches "Giift Loyalty Self-Service"

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Giift, the Loyalty Marketplace specializing in the exchange of loyalty currencies (points, miles, gift cards, rewards) announced the launch of its Self-Service solution, a revolutionary Loyalty Management Portal.

Giift Self-Service leverages the depth of Giift Loyalty Marketplace by enabling loyalty issuers to self-manage their redemption partners at a scale never experienced before, to engage with their members and acquire new members through customized marketing campaigns (bonus points, offers, games), and to access priceless data and analytics.

"Giift Loyalty Marketplace was already a game changer in the loyalty industry. But Giift Self-Service brings it one step further by enabling intelligent, dynamic and behavioral loyalty engagement with users," explains company co-founder and Director Pascal Xatart. "Giift Self-Service turns loyalty programs into very powerful business driver and customer engagement tools," adds Pascal Xatart.

Giift continues to see widespread adoption of its technology, across all industries. Giift targets $20bn+ GMV and 80m users in 2020 (vs. $9bn GMV and 60m users in 2019).

About Giift.com: Giift is a Loyalty Marketplace where points, rewards, miles, gift cards can be earned, burned, and exchanged. Giift innovative loyalty technology turns rewards programs into fungible currencies. Giift operates in more than 50 countries, with offices in New York, London, Singapore, Wuhan, Nairobi, Dubai, Jakarta, Mumbai, Colombo, Doha, and Dhaka. Giift business model is transaction based.

