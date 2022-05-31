Gilbarco Veeder-Root Middle East and Africa Announces The Launch of Future-Ready Dispenser - Latitude™.

Latitude dispenser follows in a long tradition of innovation and enterprise that Gilbarco Veeder-Root has established for over 100 years. Engineered for efficiency and security, but designed for convenience; Latitude™ will exceed expectations at every step of customer's journey.

Its modern, uniform design has been carefully crafted to enable an engaging experience that drives forecourt traffic, fosters loyalty, and grows with business.

"We set out to design a path-breaking dispensing solution keeping in mind the future investments of our business partners" said Sean McQuade, Marketing Director - MEA. "The result of this thoughtful design process was Latitude fuel dispenser"

Here are some of the features that make Latitude™ dispensers the best solution for fuel stations with its unique design and new age blueprint:

Powersafe Electronics that minimize dispenser breakdown.

Tamper resistance.

Easy View display to reassure consumers they're getting exactly what they've paid for.

Opti-flow Hydraulics with improved suction performance.

A lighted canopy that welcomes and direct customers to the next available fuelling position.

Multimedia screen with large display that delights customers and drives the upsell.

For more information on Latitude™ and to book a free consultation, please visit https://www.gilbarco.com/mea/our-solutions/fuel-dispensers/latitude, or get in touch through the following email: [email protected]

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is a complete solutions provider for fuel management. With a universal range, global reach, deep-rooted expertise and superior customer service, Gilbarco Veeder-Root is committed to 'building better business' for its partners. By understanding the challenges that customers face, their needs are met with adaptable and expandable solutions that are designed to maximise uptime and profitability.

For more info, please visit Gilbarco Veeder-Root MEA website www.gilbarco.com/mea/

Allen Youssef - Marketing & Communications Manager, Middle East & Africa.

Email: [email protected]

+2 0111 480 0227

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1826775/Latitude_Fuel_Dispensers.jpg

SOURCE Gilbarco Veeder-Root, Middle East & Africa