Giti Tire launches GitiSynergy H3 on BMW iX1 and iX2 OE nominations

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giti Tire's new GitiSynergy H3 has been launched with OE nominations on the all-electric BMW iX1 and BMW iX2.

This dedicated OE pattern will be supplied in size 245/40 R20 99Y XL and has been specifically engineered to meet a range of key performance and sustainability targets.

Star-Marked GitiSynergy H3 Original Tyre on the New BMW iX2

The tyre delivers very low rolling resistance and noise, extended wear life, an aerodynamic sidewall design and records the highest EU Rolling Resistance label rating of A.

The GitiSynergy H3 will carry the star symbol on the sidewall, indicating BMW Group approval in accordance with the manufacturer's OE specifications.

Giti Tire has previously secured OE nominations with both the BMW 1 Series, supplying the GitiWinterW2 in size 225/40R19 93H XL and the BMW Group MINI, with the GitiSynergyH2 in 195/55R16 91W XL.

Nicolas Kluson, Key Account Manager Europe OE for Giti Tire, said: "The OE Homologation List from BMW Group demanded a low rolling resistance tyre with no compromise on handling characteristics. Not only has the GitiSynergy H3 met all these criteria, but it has delivered impressive sustainability credentials."

"The new tyre was specially developed for this project and represents a major milestone for our business. As environmental credentials become just as important as performance—for both vehicle manufacturers and their customers—we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible."

The GitiSynergy H3 was designed and engineered at Giti Tire's European Research & Development Centre in Hannover, Germany with testing at the company's MIRA facility in the UK and key locations in Germany and Spain.

The project utilised AdvanZtech, Giti Tire's globally integrated, company-wide R&D system.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997935/New_BMW_iX2_Giti_Tire_GitiSynergyH3.jpg