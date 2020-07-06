Global Chopper Pumps Market Players Targeting Municipal Applications to Drive Growth: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chopper pumps market is set to expand at a positive CAGR of ~5% for the upcoming 2020-2030 forecast decade, concludes award winning market research firm Future Market Insights.

The surging popularity of chopper pumps is ascribed to their growing applications in wastewater treatment across municipal as well as industrial settings. As the demand for clean and potable water is rising in the wake of rapid urbanization, adoption of efficient pumps is on the rise. A major advantage of chopper pumps is that it helps overcome the problem of clogging, a common impediment across water treatment plants. It does so by breaking down heavy solids to enable smooth passage.

Incorporation of variable frequency drives (VFDs) has proven to be an important catalyst for the rapid adoption of chopper pumps. Equipped to adjust flow or pressure to the actual demand, end-users can achieve immense cost savings while using VFDs. VFDs also enable end-users to invest less in wet well size, allowing for space saving. Chopper pumps are also utilized in manure slurries to generate organic fertilizers which can be used for various agricultural applications.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, manufacturers are witnessing shrinking revenue pools attributed to supply chain disruptions due to factory shutdowns. The near-term impact on the chopper pumps market shall depend on effective supply chain management and fiscal measures for continued liquidity of small and medium enterprises. As the pandemic recedes, growth shall resurface eventually generating enhanced revenue prospects.

For more insights into the Market, request a sample of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11722

"Manufacturers are shoring up their distribution and retailing capabilities through multi-pronged branding strategies. Offerings which are largely integrated with accessories, additional products and after-sales service programs is providing room for significant cost-savings by important stakeholders," infers an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Global Chopper Pumps Market Study

In terms of outlet diameter, the 100-150 mm segment is the most sought after, accounting for 2/5 th of the global chopper pumps market share

of the global chopper pumps market share Sewage and wastewater treatment will account for 70% of chopper pumps applications throughout the forecast period

Boosting torque and drive efficiencies are the key focus areas for chopper pump manufacturers, with a view to enhance output efficiency

Asia-Pacific is slated to promise lucrative prospects for deeper penetration of chopper pumps in the regional setting

Global Chopper Pumps Market- Key Trends

As pumping solutions leave behind a significant environmental footprint, manufacturers are investigating possibilities of designing 'green' pumps and 'green' systems. Regional players are therefore seeking to establish common protocols and a single market landscape to achieve this

The advent of smart water pumps is accelerating investments by leading manufacturers in technological advancements in the form of IoT and big data, heightening revenue prospects for chopper pumps

Vertically configured chopper pumps are acquiring immense popularity due to their ergonomic design

Continuous innovation in pumping solutions have significantly pushed up manufacturing costs, compelling market players to develop dynamic business models.

Global Chopper Pumps Market- Region-wise Analysis

Europe is the leading market for chopper pumps and shall account for 1/4 th of the global market by 2030. The presence of a multitude of small and medium enterprises is accelerating chopper pumps production in the region

is the leading market for chopper pumps and shall account for 1/4 of the global market by 2030. The presence of a multitude of small and medium enterprises is accelerating chopper pumps production in the region Mushrooming agricultural, industrial and food processing landscape across the US and the UK is increasing the uptake of chopper pumps in these markets, providing ground for future expansion

Asia-Pacific is set to emerge as the most profitable region. 70% of chopper pump demand is generated in China due to the proliferation of the paper and pulp industry

Global Chopper Pumps Market- Competitive Landscape

The chopper pumps market is fragmented in nature. Some prominent market players in this landscape are Sulzer Ltd., Vaughan, Landia A/S, Cornell Pump Co., Xylem Inc. and Eddy Pump. These players comprise a quarter of the overall market share.

The abovementioned players concentrate on reducing maintenance costs and capital expenditure along with product innovation to consolidate their position in the market. An example of this is the manufacturing of a long shaft biogas chopper pump by DPS Ltd. to be installed at its biogas plants in Ireland. The pump is intended to convert cow slurry into useful agricultural products.

Vaughan Co, a prominent U.S-based pumps supplier, has registered over 20 patents for its range of innovative products. The company has supplied chopper pumps to McCain Foods in order to help them clean up the bean waste which regularly clogged their systems.

For information on the research approach used in the report, request methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11722

Global Chopper Pumps Market Taxonomy

Product Type

Submersible Chopper Pump

Cantilever Chopper Pump

Vertical Dry Pit Chopper Pump

Self-Priming Chopper Pump

End Suction Chopper Pump

Vertical Wet Well Chopper Pump

Outlet Diameter

Up to 50 mm

50-100 mm

100-150 mm

Above 150 mm

Application

Agriculture

Municipal

Water Treatment



Sewage Treatment

Automotive

Steel

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food Processing

Mining

Paper & Pulp

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

EU-5

Nordic countries

BENELUX

Russia

Poland

East Asia

China

Japan

South Asia & the Pacific

India

ASEAN

Australia

New Zealand

MEA

GCC

Southern Africa

North Africa

Know More About the Chopper Pumps Market:

A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global Chopper Pumps Market report provides in-depth insights into the market demand trends and assessment of opportunities during the forecast period. The report analyses the Chopper Pumps Market through four different segments- product type, outlet diameter, application, and region. The Chopper Pumps market report also offers detailed analysis of pricing analysis by different product type and demand across end-use industry.

Request the Coronavirus Impact Analysis Across Industries and [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11722

Explore Extensive Coverage of FMI's Industrial Automation & Equipment Landscape

Submersible Pumps Market: FMI's recent report on the submersible pumps market sheds light on the opportunity assessment carried out for the 2020-2030 forecast period. It delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics, including drivers, restraints and opportunities across ley regions.

Centrifugal Pumps Market: This report on the centrifugal pumps market published by FMI projects that growth is set to soar across new heights, attributed to the increasing need for water and wastewater treatment to address water scarcity during the 2020-2030 forecast.

Heat Pumps Market: The heat pumps market is anticipated to expand robustly between 2020 and 2030, surpassing US$ 50 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Leading players are tapping white spaces in developing countries, according to FMI's exhaustive study on the market.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/chopper-pumps-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/chopper-pumps-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights