Global Health Exhibition Expands International Footprint with Worldwide Attendance and over 1,200 Exhibiting Healthcare Brands

Saudi Arabia will welcome a record number of international attendees at the 2024 Global Health Exhibition, set to take place in Malham, Riyadh , from 21 to 23 October

Exhibition also features over 1,200 exhibiting healthcare brands showcasing advancements across of medical and therapeutic categories from drug discovery to diagnosis, treatment and follow-up patient care

Under the patronage of the Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health, the Global Health Exhibition is expected to attract over 100,000 attendees. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with world-leading researchers, scientists and government officials across five parallel conference The exhibition will offer over 100 hours of CME-accredited professional development and learning opportunities

Event will also see will also see the Vision NextGen competition, where innovative health technology startups compete for a major prize. Additionally, a unique mental health strategy hackathon supported by Foundation Partner NUPCO, will provide a platform for developing new approaches to mental healthcare.

MALHAM, Riyadh, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of the 2024 Global Health Exhibition, taking place in Malham, Riyadh from 21-23 October, have announced that over 1,200 global brands will be exhibiting the latest innovation and technology in healthcare. This marks a 46 per cent increase in first time exhibitor participation compared to the previous year.

Featuring one of the largest gatherings of renowned medical, health and technology speakers and presenters, Global Health Exhibition will offer attendees access to five parallel conference tracks: the Leader's Summit, Medical Excellence Forum, Digital Health Forum, Investor Forum and Health Transformation Forum.

"The Global Health Exhibition truly lives up to its name with attendees joining the event from all corners of the world, enriching opportunities for mutually-beneficial country-to-country networking with key experts and learning in a high-tech environment," said Rachel Sturgess, Group Director, Tahaluf, the event's organizer.

"A significantly increased number of international exhibitors will engage with local innovators, sparking opportunities for technology collaboration and investment, as Saudi Arabia continues its own major expansions in AI-assisted care, telemedicine and a virtual approach to provision of support for patients. These investments are transforming the healthcare landscape in the Middle East region and driving a strong vision of sustainable healthcare systems worldwide."

Global Health Exhibition's Foundation Partners include the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS), the Kingdom's state-owned Health Holding Company and the country's leading procurement, supply chain and logistics company NUPCO, alongside STC Group, Lean Business Services and Saudi mobile technology company Mobily.

The event is also sponsored by many of the world's leading healthcare technology and innovation businesses including Siemens Healthineers, Baxter, Philips and Johnson & Johnson. In addition, hundreds of exhibiting companies and healthcare stakeholder organizations will bring their latest technologies, medical insights and data to the event's exhibition hall.

"Our participation in this event reflects Baxter's unwavering commitment to our mission of saving and sustaining lives," said Wafic Faraj, General Manager, META region at Baxter.

"Together with our key partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through innovation and collaboration, we are advancing medical technologies, improving patients' outcomes and contributing to the opportunities that redefine the healthcare industry."

Walid Tekle, the Country Director Saudi Arabia at Baxter said: "Baxter is honored to sponsor the Global Health Exhibition, a vital platform for healthcare leaders to collaborate and explore the investments and innovations shaping the future of healthcare. We remain committed to providing our products and services to our customers, supporting them in their mission to provide the highest standard of patient care."

The 2024 Global Health Exhibition will spotlight health innovation, offering a prime platform for startups and developers to thrive. A key highlight of the event will be the unveiling of the Vision NextGen winners - an exclusive startup competition that has attracted entries from 27 countries, showcasing groundbreaking ideas to tackle the Kingdon's most pressing healthcare challenges. Shortlisted startups will compete for a cash prize and an opportunity to join the country's sandbox for three months, presenting their solutions to an expert panel of judges. This year, Vision NextGen has seen a 38 per cent increase in participation from last year, with 73.3 per cent of entries coming from international startups and the remainder from Saudi Arabia, underscoring the competition's growing global appeal. The competition is recognized as a pivotal moment for small-sized health technology companies, offering them an unparalleled opportunity to gain visibility and support.

In addition to the Vision NextGen competition, Foundation Partner NUPCO will host a unique mental health hackathon, aimed at fostering innovative solutions in mental healthcare.

Attendees can now register free for Global Health Exhibition at www.globalhealthsaudi.com. Booking urgently is advised, with visitor numbers expected to double from the 2023 event.