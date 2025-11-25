GSMA MWC25 Doha highlights MENA's rising global role in digital transformation

The inaugural edition of MWC Doha brings together global leaders to accelerate investment, partnerships, and innovation across AI, 5G, and intelligent infrastructure

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GSMA MWC25 Doha – held in partnership with Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) – is bringing together global leaders from government, technology, and industry to explore how the region's accelerating digital transformation can unlock $470 billion in economic value by 2030. The inaugural edition highlights the Gulf's growing leadership in advanced connectivity, offering an important platform for new partnerships, demonstrations, and collaboration across the wider region.

Under the esteemed patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, MWC Doha officially opened with H.E. the Prime Minister formally inaugurating the event, joined by the GSMA's Vivek Badrinath and John Hoffman onstage to welcome delegates to MENA's first-ever MWC.

Across MENA, governments and enterprises are accelerating the shift to intelligent networks and next-generation digital services spanning healthcare, mobility, logistics, financial services, and customer experience. At MWC Doha, expert-led sessions, summit discussions, and a dynamic show floor will bring together regional and global players to spotlight how key technologies – including AI, cloud computing, satellite connectivity, and data driven solutions – are driving economic transformation and reshaping industries.

Vivek Badrinath, Director General of the GSMA, said: "MWC Doha represents a major moment for MENA and the global connectivity community. Across the region, we're seeing world-class investment in networks, AI and digital services, and this visible ambition is creating new opportunities for societies and economies. At the same time, large parts of the region remain offline, and closing that gap must be a shared priority. The conversations starting here in Doha can guide the next phase of progress and inspire many geographies. I look forward to working with partners across the region to help ensure the benefits of digital transformation reach everyone."

On this occasion, His Excellency Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the State of Qatar, underscored the importance of the event for the region, stating: "The hosting of MWC25 Doha reaffirms the growing prominence of the Middle East and North Africa within the global telecommunications landscape. Bringing this international event to the region provides a wider platform for direct engagement with industry leaders, policymakers, and digital decision-makers worldwide, while enabling closer alignment with the latest advancements in communication networks and the development of new avenues for collaboration that strengthen the region's readiness for the next phase of connectivity. We value the confidence of our partners at the GSMA in selecting Doha to host the first regional edition of the MWC series."

Findings from flagship GSMA regional reports

Launched today, the GSMA Mobile Economy MENA 2025 Report reveals how growing digital adoption across the Gulf and North Africa is helping to expand access to vital services and unlock new opportunities. Also launched today, the GSMA's report, Accelerating digital industries in the GCC and wider MENA region, shows that Qatar ranks highest worldwide for enterprise use of AI, big data and private 5G. Insights from both reports have found that:

The mobile sector is set to contribute $470 billion to MENA's economy by 2030 , up from $350 billion in 2024.

, up from $350 billion in 2024. 5G adoption is accelerating rapidly across MENA, with 5G expected to rise from 7% of total connections in 2024 to 48% by 2030.

Mobile internet use continues to expand, with users set to rise from 308 million in 2024 to 378 million by 2030 , though progress varies across the region.

, though progress varies across the region. AI, mobile connectivity, and related devices will account for nearly 45% of all digital transformation spend across MENA through 2030.

Enterprise spending on digital transformation will average 9.8% of revenues across MENA between 2025 and 2030.

Supporting the Region's Inclusive Digital Future

While the Gulf continues to set the pace for digital transformation, MWC Doha also supports a shared responsibility to drive more inclusive digital growth across the wider region, with the benefits of progress reaching everyone. Over 340 million people across MENA remain offline despite having access to mobile broadband coverage, a gap that can be narrowed through collaborative investment in affordable devices, relevant digital content, and digital skills.

Through initiatives such as GSMA Mobile for Development, the GSMA is working with governments, donors, and industry partners to advance practical solutions that address these barriers. MWC Doha provides a valuable opportunity to share lessons from successful models, explore new partnerships, and support efforts to ensure the benefits of connectivity reach every community as the region's digital economy continues to take shape.

MWC Doha takes place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on 25 and 26 November. Livestreamed and playback keynote sessions are available throughout the event on the website, with all press releases and media materials published in the MWC Doha press zone.

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organisation unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry, and society thrive. Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. This activity includes advancing policy, tackling today's biggest societal challenges, underpinning the technology and interoperability that make mobile work, and providing the world's largest platform to convene the mobile ecosystem at the MWC and M360 series of events.

We invite you to find out more at gsma.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1882833/5641828/GSMA_Logo.jpg