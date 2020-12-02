Gulf Air introduces new fares using Sabre's branded fares technology

MANAMA, Kingdom of Bahrain, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, announced that Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently implemented Sabre's branded fares technology – enhanced merchandising capabilities that allow travel agents using the Sabre global distribution system (GDS) to access the full breadth of airlines' branded fares.

With this implementation, agents can now easily view, compare and sell Gulf Air's 'Boutique' fare family across the network, offering their customers greater choice and personalization at better value.

"With Sabre's branded fares, airlines can go beyond the basic fare rules," said Dino Gelmetti, Vice President EMEA, Sabre Travel Solutions. "They can package additional benefits and features, such as additional air miles, seat selection, checked baggage and other services, with the goal of providing their customers better flexibility and greater value. The ability to cater to and personalise these demands will enhance travelers' experiences and drive revenue for airlines."

Gulf Air has introduced a new price concept for all destinations effective Oct. 20, 2020, which travel agents can book through Sabre's GDS. With three economy class and two Falcon Gold class fare options, customers will be able to enjoy more choice when booking their flights. By marketing its "Boutique" fares through Sabre, Gulf Air will be giving its customers more control over their travel experiences, paying for the services that best meet their needs.

"We recognize that many travellers today consider the overall value of a ticket, rather than just the price alone – and this means different things to different people," said Vincent Costa, Chief Commercial Officer, Gulf Air. "While we continue to offer increased benefits across our fares, we also need to be able to cater to specific traveller demands. With Sabre, we can ensure that each traveller receives the best experience from flying with us by showcasing the full range of our fares."

Gulf Air is one of a growing number of carriers using Sabre's technology. Globally, Sabre is used by 225 airlines, including most of the world's largest carriers. Sabre's broad suite of flexible and scalable software solutions allows airlines to operate how they want to and adapt their business to changing needs and requirements. Sabre's solutions optimize day-to-day airline operations and ultimately help carriers solve their biggest challenges – driving increased revenue, reducing costs and delivering better travel experiences.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is the leading technology provider to the global travel industry. Sabre's software, data, mobile and distribution solutions are used by hundreds of airlines and thousands of hotel properties to manage critical operations, including passenger and guest reservations, revenue management, flight, network and crew management. Sabre also operates a leading global travel marketplace, which processes more than $120 billion of estimated travel spend annually by connecting travel buyers and suppliers. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre operates offices in approximately 160 countries around the world.

SABR-F

Contacts:

Media

Kristin Hays

[email protected]

Heidi Castle

[email protected]

Investors

Kevin Crissey

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Related Links

http://www.sabre.com

