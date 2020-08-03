High Protein Yogurt Market on Solid Footing as Preference for Innovative Flavors Grows, Future Market Insights

DUBAI, U.A.E, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high protein yogurt market will showcase strong growth from 2020-2030, surpassing US$ 70 Bn by the end of the forecast period.

As consumers prefer healthier lifestyles, a tilt in food preferences is becoming evident, with an uptick in consumption of high-protein diets. Preference for plant-based yogurt has witnessed an upsurge in recent years, attributed to high consumption of plant-based snacks in the wake of increasing humanization of animals.

Key players are capitalizing on consumer's taste preference to introduce innovative yogurt flavors, ranging from plain, vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, peach, blueberry and chocolate, to acquire a firm footing in the market. Additionally, some manufacturers are selling specialized flavor combinations, enabling them to reap enhanced revenue shares.

"Market players are increasing their outreach into emerging economies in Asia due to a large population base with high disposable incomes, enabling them to spend on premium products," concludes an FMI analyst.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12012

Key Takeaways from FMI's High Protein Yogurt Market Report

Spoonful high protein yogurt will dominate the market, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach ~US$ 60 Mn by 2030

by 2030 Plant-based yogurt will acquire traction due to heightened demand for healthy foods

Flavored yogurt to be highly popular among consumers due to preference for different tastes

Store-based retailing accounted for the maximum share in terms of sales channel. However, online retailing is acquiring major ground

APEJ to generate maximum growth opportunities from 2020-2030

Global high protein yogurt market shall expand at a CAGR of 8%

High Protein Yogurt Market- Key Trends

Demand for authentic and fresh foods by consumers is accelerating consumption of high protein yogurt in various countries

Growing demand for healthy products is prompting manufacturers to offer clean-label yogurt at premium prices

Low-fat fruit smoothies are becoming highly popular amongst consumers

Market players are exploiting advertisement platforms to develop strong promotional approached towards selling their products

Stringent government regulations delay product launches, hindering expansion prospects in the long-run

For information on the Research Approach used in the Report, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-12012

High Protein Yogurt Market- Region-wise Analysis

Demand from Asia-Pacific Excluding Japan shall remain strong throughout the forecast period, attributed to surging disposable incomes

Preference for clean-labelled premium products will sustain demand across European and North American markets

High Protein Yogurt Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are streamlining their supply chains to reduce operating costs and earn higher profits. Moreover, players are introducing innovative flavors through product launches as well as acquiring other players to gain a competitive edge. They are also incorporating formulations aimed at offering health benefits to consumers.

Additionally, aggressive marketing is enabling players to expand their product outreach. For instance, in 2018, Epi Ingredients introduced SoBenefik, a high-protein yogurt manufactured from ultra-filtered dairy powders. It was a part and parcel of the company's SoUnik series of finished product concept.

In 2017, Danone acquired WhiteWave in order to expand its food & beverages portfolio and meet consumer expectations for sustainable food products. Also, in 2018, General Mills, Inc. introduced the YQ yogurt by Yoplait, having high protein and less sugar content.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-special-price/rep-gb-12012

High Protein Yogurt Market Taxonomy

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Product Type

Spoonful

Drinkable

Source

Dairy Based

Plant Based

Flavor

Regular

Flavored

Berries



Vanilla



Chocolate



Peach



Mango



Banana



Apple



Others

Sales Channel

Food Service (HoReCa)

Store Based Retailing

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Food & Drink Specialty Stores



Independent Small Groceries

Online Retail

Region/Country

North America

U.S

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

EU-5

BENELUX

Nordic Countries

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

East Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

South Asia

India

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of South Asia

Oceania

Australia

New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of MEA

Download Regional [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-regional/rep-gb-12012

Get Valuable Insights into High Protein Yogurt Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global high protein yogurt market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2020 and 2030. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market, enabling readers to glean appropriate quantitative and qualitative information and take appropriate marketing decisions.

Explore Extensive Insights on FMI's Food and Beverages Landscape

Dry Yeast Market: FMI's dry yeast market study offers incisive analysis on the future dynamics responsible for shaping the growth trajectory during the 2020-2030 assessment period. The report provides qualitative and quantitative insights on the major growth parameters across prominent segments.

Seed Treatment Materials Market: FMI forecasts the global seed treatment market to expand impressively due to growing emphasis on sustainable agricultural practices across the upcoming decade's forecast period. The report offers a 360-degree analysis on the vital growth dynamics impacting the market.

Plant Based Yogurt Market: The plant-based yogurt market is all set to experience a double-digit growth between 2020 and 2030 as consumers tilt in favor of healthier and plant-based diets in the coming future, concludes FMI in its study.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/high-protein-yogurt-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/high-protein-yogurt-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights