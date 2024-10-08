HKPC to Make its Debut at GITEX Global 2024 Sheds Light on Industrial AI and Smart Manufacturing Showcases "Future Manufacturing" Smart Solutions

HONG KONG, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GITEX Global 2024 will be held from October 14 to 18 in Dubai, with focus on artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, mobility and sustainability, attracting over 6,700 tech companies and startups from over 180 countries and regions. As one of the most influential tech events globally, the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is actively exploring the Middle Eastern market and international cooperation through GITEX Global. This year, HKPC makes its debut at the show, unveiling AI-powered "Microfactory" solutions with high-end smart production technologies to promote future manufacturing.

Developed economies are actively laying out national-level industrialisation strategies, and technology innovation is providing opportunities for manufacturers. The latest survey conducted by HKPC on Hong Kong manufacturing industries development has found that 69% enterprises recognised the trend of "lots of variety in fewer quantities"; while 67% had or expect to incorporate sustainability into their production. This indicates that customisation and green manufacturing have become the new normal in the global manufacturing industry.

Focusing on "Microfactory" Smart Solutions and New Trends in "Future Manufacturing"

HKPC's booth is located at H24-A20 in the Dubai World Trade Centre. Featuring "Future Manufacturing", HKPC will showcase the innovative concept of "Microfactory", and how it utilises AI and advanced technologies to establish smart production lines within limited spaces, enhancing production flexibility and performing high value functions in the industrial value chain.

These smart solutions integrate diverse advanced technologies to achieve smart, automated, and efficient production processes. This includes utilising the Industrial Internet-of-Things (IIoT) for real-time production tracking and automatic positioning systems, enhancing the operational efficiency and resource management of "Microfactory". Additionally, digital twin scenes are constructed to simulate production order and standardise scheduling, identify bottlenecks, and predict lead time. Extended reality (XR) is leveraged to create 1:1 3D modeling of products and machines in immersive virtual space, improving design accuracy and factory layout planning. The humanoid robots offer revolutionary efficiency and production flexibility. Furthermore, adapting more sustainable technologies in new materials allow extensions on product lifecycles, decarbonisation, and meeting growing customers' demand for green products and significantly improving operational efficiency for enterprises.

Meanwhile, HKPC will share 1,300 successful cases of Hong Kong enterprises, demonstrating how they leveraged "Microfactory" smart solutions to turn new trends in customisation and sustainability into opportunities, aiming to promote "Microfactory" to a broader range of applications.

Opening New International Cooperation through Hong Kong I&T Policies and Incentives

HKPC will introduce Hong Kong's I&T policies and incentives to overseas companies interested in expanding their businesses locally. This includes the "New Industrialisation Funding Scheme" (NIFS) and HK$10 billion "New Industrialisation Acceleration Scheme" (NIAS) launched in September.

NIAS subsidises enterprises engaging in strategic industries, specifically, life and health, AI and data science, advanced manufacturing and new energy technology, to establish smart production facilities in Hong Kong. Each enterprise may have a maximum of two projects approved, up to HK$200 million in total. HKPC is dedicated to help companies establish smart production lines in Hong Kong and promote new industrialisation locally. The HKPC Government Funding Scheme Management Centre operates as the implementer for the HKSAR Government's funding schemes, assisting 2 policy bureaux and 4 Government departments in managing 10 Government funding schemes.

The Hon Sunny TAN, Chairman of HKPC, said, "We are thrilled about HKPC's debut in GITEX Global which will showcase Hong Kong's strengths in AI & robotics, smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0. We look forward to promoting Hong Kong's smart solutions and attracting the attention of global tech companies, investors and tech enthusiasts to our I&T ecosystem. We hope to strengthen the collaborations with global research partners and bring more opportunities to Hong Kong, extending to the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and the Mainland China."

He added that Hong Kong has the distinctive advantages of enjoying strong support of the Motherland and being closely connected to the world. While Hong Kong serves as an important connection to the Mainland China, Dubai is a gateway to the Middle East and Africa, both play a key role under the Belt and Road Initiative. With the UAE being the largest trading partner of Hong Kong in the Middle East, HKPC looks to explore more regional and global cooperation through GITEX Global, particularly with those who are interested in AI and robotics, logistics, and smart manufacturing, and considering establishing smart production lines in Hong Kong and the GBA. This aims to strengthen the connectivity within the Belt and Road Initiative and promote technological and economic exchanges between Hong Kong and the Middle East.

