House of iKons to Platform Youngest Designer's World Most Expensive Dress

LONDON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the next season of London Fashion Week only around the corner, new trends from established and emerging designers are anticipated to hit the runway.

British based designer, Josh Birchjones brand name "Designed by Josh", 14 years of age, is busy working on his creations, but this boy is about to make GLOBAL FASHION HISTORY this Fashion Week with a Finale piece to be worth £50millionGBP and the "buzz" has reached different parts of the world already.

At 12 years of age, two collections launched DURING London Fashion Week and gained the buzz for the 'Designer to Watch here in UK and aboard.

The finale dress to be worn by celebrity Kiera Chaplin will be worth £50millionGBP with diamonds, sapphires and the diamond centre piece will be £30millionGBP, which will sit between the breast plate.

To bring Josh's creations from sketch to runway, world renowned jeweller Mozafarian and the master Jeweller himself, Abbas Mozafarian is personally working on this project on the precious jewels on this gown.

Abbas stated, "happy to collaborate with this young designer and can see the unique talent." Abbas also started at the age of 12 as a jeweller, and sees and understands Josh's passion from his experience, hence the synergy between these two creatives. Both working closely together with the designs from a young boy to the expertise of a master jeweller.

Josh's creativity has now become a global affair. Top Filipino designer Iain Roy based in Abu Dhabi who has dressed some of the top celebrities in Film, TV, music; high profiled government officials and former First Lady of the USA, is helping to construct the finale piece designed by Josh.

British designer, Natasha Mobey Millinery is working with Josh's designs on the extravagant head pieces. With the expertise being injected in by all, everybody is working towards ONE COMMON GOAL creating iKONIC FASHION HISTORY!

This couture gown will be auctioned and proceeds will be donated to 'GOSH' and 'Make a Wish Foundation'. The auction itself will take place after fashion week at the prestigious Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi December 6th 2019.

This iKonic collection will first be showcased at House of iKons Show DURING London Fashion Week September 14th 2019. CEO of House of iKons and Advisory Board Member of World Fashion Council, Savita Kaye stated, "We are happy and overwhelmed with the synergy between our creatives working together."

For further details email: info@houseofikons.com

