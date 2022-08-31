HoverTouch™: First AI and Computer Vision Solution launched by Spacee that Transforms Existing Retail Surfaces Into Interactive Customer Experiences

Using only light and a projector, HoverTouch lets customers explore products virtually, collecting crucial data and boosting sales

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spacee, which provides the best computer vision and AI solutions to help businesses drive new insights, improve efficiency and boost revenue, launched HoverTouch™, the first plug-and-play solution transforming existing in-store surfaces, such as walls, glass or even cars, into interactive customer experiences that also enable clients to collect crucial data.

HoverTouch is designed to help drive in-store traffic and boost sales. Building on the success of Spacee's previous interactive experience solution, Sense, HoverTouch adds significant new features, including:

Hover technology - Shoppers do not have to touch the surface to interact with it. They can hover their hand over it to drive contactless interactivity. The customer experience is very similar to what a person might do online with a cursor, hovering over and clicking on items that interest them.

technology - Shoppers do not have to touch the surface to interact with it. They can hover their hand over it to drive contactless interactivity. The customer experience is very similar to what a person might do online with a cursor, hovering over and clicking on items that interest them. HoverTouch Connect - A feature that gives retailers, consumer brands and their agencies full control over content, UX and device management while also providing actionable data. It also allows clients and their agencies to design content and deploy it in an HTML5-compliant media player. This means that virtually any content can run in the HoverTouch system, and retailers, brands and agencies are encouraged to reuse existing content. HoverTouch Connect also enables retailers to capture detailed data on customer interactions, on par with data collected during e-commerce interactions.

- A feature that gives retailers, consumer brands and their agencies full control over content, UX and device management while also providing actionable data. It also allows clients and their agencies to design content and deploy it in an HTML5-compliant media player. This means that virtually any content can run in the HoverTouch system, and retailers, brands and agencies are encouraged to reuse existing content. HoverTouch Connect also enables retailers to capture detailed data on customer interactions, on par with data collected during e-commerce interactions. Plug-and-Play installation with no manual calibration or tweaking needed

While HoverTouch can project to walls, glass or products, such as a car in a showroom, clients have the option to purchase a dedicated kiosk solution called 'HoverTouch React' with a projecting surface.

Audi Dallas, one of the top 10 Audi dealerships in the US by sales volume, was one of the first retailers to utilise Spacee's HoverTouch. "Shoppers are back in the stores, and we want to give them an incredible experience," said Tom McCollum, president and CEO at Forbes Todd Automotive Group, which owns and operates Audi Dallas. "We considered a number of options for interactive experiences and found that Spacee's HoverTouch provided the best customer experience and was also the easiest to get up and running. We also love that there are no touchscreens that we'd constantly have to repair and replace. We are still early in the process but are already seeing double-digit in-store sale increases for the products we're promoting with HoverTouch."

Skip Howard, founder and CEO of Spacee, said, "Retailers are desperate for data, and HoverTouch can provide customer experience data on par with what's collected online. We're excited to bring this to the market and thrilled that clients already see a measurable impact on in-store sales."

About Spacee

Spacee provides the best computer vision and AI solutions that help businesses drive new insights, improve efficiency and boost revenue. Spacee's interactive displays help engage and educate, and its unobtrusive shelf robots collect near-real-time inventory data needed to help decrease stockouts and improve supply chain efficiency. The company works with leading brands around the world, including Audi, Walmart, Panasonic, Coca-Cola and Mercedes Benz. Learn more at spacee.com .

