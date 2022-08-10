How OPPO's Battery Health Engine is extending the life of Find X5 Pro while contributing to the future sustainability of lithium batteries

OPPO introduces its cutting-edge flagship Find X5 Series, raising the bar on smartphone imaging and premium design

The most advanced camera system powered by MariSilicon X and two outstanding IMX766 flagship sensors as well as iconic Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration

Flagship SoC platform with superior 5G performance and industry leading 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charging and 5000mAh battery

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central to our digital lives, smartphones can do just about anything these days. But due to the dependence we have on our beloved handsets, and the demand we require for power - including a higher frequency of charging and discharging - battery lifespan has become critical to smartphone performance.

The movement of lithium ions

Not only is battery life a concern for smartphone users, but the issue of ageing, unused and discarded lithium batteries is also an increasingly worrying topic when it comes to the future and sustainability. It is projected that over the next eight years, the global demand for lithium-ion batteries will increase elevenfold, reaching over two terawatt-hours in 2030. The demand is coming from the rise in electric vehicles and small electronic products such as mobile phones.

For users to have a more burden-free charging experience while improving the sustainable development of society at the same time, OPPO has developed a number of battery innovations for its latest flagship handset, and debut the Battery Health Engine on Find X5 Pro.

The Battery Health Engine is a system-level battery health optimizing solution that came to fruition through three years of research and innovation. It is based on OPPO's customized battery management chip and includes two key technologies: Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology.

Smart Battery Health Algorithm

Smart Battery Health Algorithm tracks real-time electric potential across the negative electrodes inside the battery. It can dynamically adjust the charging currency within a reasonable range, effectively minimizing the occurrence of dead lithium while maintaining the maximum charging current. This helps ensure prolonged battery lifespan and faster charging speed.

The charging and discharging process can be simply viewed as the movement of lithium ions between positive and negative electrodes.

It's the potential of the negative electrode that's an important indicator in helping mobile phones monitor real-time current and voltage. In other words, if the negative electrode potential can be monitored in real-time, we can prevent dead lithium from appearing.

In order to obtain the negative electrode potential in real time, OPPO Institute has been exploring potential solutions in its laboratory for three years. Relying on a large amount of battery performance data, the team has been continuously correcting the accuracy of the battery model to develop the Smart Battery Health Algorithm that can track the potential of the negative electrode of the battery in real-time.

With the blessing of this technology, smartphones could be able to match a reasonable charging current for different battery capacities, charging adapters, battery states, and charging stages by accurately judging the negative electrode potential. From here, we can then maximise the maintenance of lithium-ion activity and prolong battery lifespan.

Battery Healing Technology

In addition to a huge breakthrough in the algorithm, OPPO has also optimised the internal chemical system of the battery in Find X5 Pro, applying a healing feature through the use of Battery Healing Technology. By improving the electrolyte formula, the electrodes are continuously repaired during the battery's charge and discharge cycles, forming a more stable and durable film called Solid Electrolyte Interface.

Battery Healing Technology helps the battery to continuously repair the SEI during the charging and discharging cycle, making the SEI more stable and durable in real time. It also reduces the damage inflicted to the electrodes due to charging and discharging, therefore enhancing the battery performance and extending battery lifespan.

In OPPO's latest laboratory test results, we've found that the Battery Health Engine is able to keep a battery at 80% of its original capacity after as many as 1,600 charge cycles. This effectively doubled the lifespan of batteries under current industrial standards.

Since the battery lifespan of the Find X5 Pro is double that of the industry standard, it can maximise the protection of the battery while improving the way people experience their handsets.

Achieving ultimate battery performance

It's OPPO's constant focus and development in battery technology that is enabling us to transform users' charging experience and increase the power of smartphones.

As the leader of charging technology, OPPO knows that the future development of fast charging can not only stop at high power - it should also consider aspects such as safety, portability, compatibility, and battery lifespan.

Here at OPPO, we're taking big steps towards upgrading the world of smartphone charging to completely revolutionise the user experience of smartphones while contributing to the future sustainability of lithium battery technologies.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

