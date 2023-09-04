HUAWEI AppGallery and Leading Banking Apps in the UAE: A Strategic Partnership for the Future of Banking

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) has achieved a remarkable success by forging strategic partnerships with prominent banking apps in the UAE, including ADCB, ENBD, FAB, Mashreq, ADIB, and Standard Chartered Bank UAE. These partnerships are a significant development in the digital banking landscape in the region, and they offer a number of benefits to both Huawei users and the banking apps themselves.

The UAE is home to a number of leading banks, whose apps are available on HUAWEI AppGallery, each with its own strengths and focus areas:

HUAWEI AppGallery and Leading Banking Apps in the UAE & KSA: A Strategic Partnership for the Future of Banking

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) is a digital-first bank with a strong focus on innovation. ADCB was the first bank in the UAE to launch a mobile app, and it continues to invest in new technologies to improve its customer experience.

is a digital-first bank with a strong focus on innovation. ADCB was the first bank in the UAE to launch a mobile app, and it continues to invest in new technologies to improve its customer experience. Emirates NBD (ENBD) is a long-standing bank with a history of providing excellent customer service. ENBD has a wide network of branches and ATMs across the UAE, and it offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services.

is a long-standing bank with a history of providing excellent customer service. ENBD has a wide network of branches and ATMs across the UAE, and it offers a comprehensive range of financial products and services. First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is a leading Islamic bank with a comprehensive range of financial products and services. FAB is committed to providing Sharia-compliant financial solutions to its customers.

is a leading Islamic bank with a comprehensive range of financial products and services. FAB is committed to providing Sharia-compliant financial solutions to its customers. Mashreq is a customer-focused bank with a strong track record of innovation. Mashreq has been at the forefront of introducing new financial products and services in the UAE, and it is known for its excellent customer service.

is a customer-focused bank with a strong track record of innovation. Mashreq has been at the forefront of introducing new financial products and services in the UAE, and it is known for its excellent customer service. Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) is a leading Islamic bank with a focus on providing Sharia-compliant financial solutions. ADIB is committed to providing its customers with a wide range of financial products and services that are in line with Islamic principles.

is a leading Islamic bank with a focus on providing Sharia-compliant financial solutions. ADIB is committed to providing its customers with a wide range of financial products and services that are in line with Islamic principles. Standard Chartered Bank UAE is a leading international bank with a strong presence in the UAE. Standard Chartered Bank UAE offers a wide range of financial products and services to its customers, including corporate banking, investment banking, and retail banking.

These are just a few of the leading banking apps in the UAE that have partnered with Huawei Mobile Services. These partnerships are a testament to the growing popularity of Huawei devices in the region, as well as the commitment of Huawei Mobile Services to delivering innovative solutions to its users.

For Huawei users, the partnerships with leading banking apps offer a number of benefits. First, it allows them to access a wider range of financial services. With the banking apps available on HUAWEI AppGallery, users can access their accounts and make payments from anywhere, at any time. They can also use the apps to make secure payments using facial recognition or fingerprint authentication.

Second, the partnerships offer Huawei users a more convenient and secure way to manage their finances, enabling users to access their accounts and make payments from anywhere, at any time. They can also use the apps to make secure payments using facial recognition or fingerprint authentication.

These partnerships with HMS also offer a number of benefits to the banking apps themselves. First, it allows them to reach a wider audience of Huawei users. The UAE is a major market for Huawei devices, and the partnerships with leading banking apps will allow these apps to reach a wider audience of potential customers. Second, the partnerships allow the banking apps to offer their services to Huawei users in a more convenient way, making it easier for users to manage their finances, and it also makes it more likely that they will use the banking apps on a regular basis.

The strategic partnerships between Huawei Mobile Services and leading banking apps in the UAE are a significant development in the digital banking landscape in the region. These partnerships offer a number of benefits to both Huawei users and the banking apps themselves, and they are likely to play a role in the future of digital banking in the UAE.

About AppGallery - Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is a smart and innovative ecosystem that allows developers to create unique experiences for consumers. Huawei's unique HMS Core allows apps to be integrated across different devices, delivering more convenience and a smoother experience – and this is part of our wider "1+8+N" strategy at Huawei.

Huawei's vision is to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers, and at the same time, strictly protects users' privacy and security while providing them with a unique and smart experience. Being among the top 3 global app marketplaces, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local apps across 18 categories, including navigation & transport, news, social media, and others. AppGallery is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 580 million monthly active users. Huawei has partnered with 6 million registered developers across the globe. In 2021, AppGallery witnessed over 432 billion app downloads across the globe.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Kanianthra, Golin

Adnan Wahidi, Golin, 0559688297

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2200987/HUAWEI_AppGallery.jpg

SOURCE HMS