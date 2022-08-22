Hyperlink InfoSystem Announces Its Participation in GITEX Global 2022 - A Largest Tech Expo in the Middle East

NEW YORK and DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most significant technology events: GITEX Global 2022, will happen between 10 - 14 October 2022 in Dubai. Every year, GITEX holds this week-long event around this time, allowing well-known brands and organizations worldwide to participate in the event. GITEX gets around 4000+ exhibitors, 800+ startups, and 1000+ speakers from 170+ countries every year. The GITEX Technology week provides a platform for various technological solution provider companies to communicate, network, and present their tech-savvy services and ideas to a worldwide audience.

Not breaking the tradition of attending the GITEX event for the past five years, Hyperlink InfoSystem will attend the event again this year. The company is going to promote its cutting-edge Metaverse solutions and various other technological solutions throughout the week-long IT trade fair. Hyperlink InfoSystem, a company with decade-long years of experience, has served its 2600+ global clients with 2200+ websites, 4100+ mobile apps, 100+ AI & IoT solutions, 130+ gaming solutions, 80+ salesforce solutions, 40+ data science solutions, and 20+ Metaverse solutions till the date ever since the foundation of the company in 2011.

Along with offering web and app development services, the company has expanded its service domain. It focuses on delivering the Metaverse-based solution using the latest technologies such as AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Big Data, NFT, and so on for various domains such as gaming, social networking, marketplaces, and so on. The company offers the best possible customized solutions for startups to enterprise-level businesses.

In a talk with Harnil Oza, CEO of Hyperlink InfoSystem said, "Our business has exponentially grown over the last couple of years, and the Middle East has been one of our main focus regions. We are delighted to participate in GITEX, as it will provide us with an opportunity to interact with leading regional decision-makers and influencers. The convergence of so many stakeholders under one roof is very promising, and we expect a major boost through GITEX Global this year."

The representative team of Hyperlink InfoSystem is going to be at the stand H7-11 GITEX 2022, Dubai World Trade Center, throughout the week. As the company is widely famous for collaborating innovative ideas with technology and bringing a solution to ease human life, anyone with tech-savvy ideas can present their ideas to the team at GITEX 2022. One can also enquire at +18057441224 or email at [email protected]

About Hyperlink InfoSystem:

Hyperlink InfoSystem is an established and popular top web & mobile app development company based in USA, UK, UAE, France, Canada with its development center in India. The company's talented team of 800+ developers offers world-class services in the areas of Custom Software Development, Mobile app & Web Development, Metaverse Solutions, NFT Marketplace Development, Blockchain Development, AR & VR App Development, Game App Development, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Salesforce & much more. Since 2011, the company has successfully built 4,100+ mobile apps for more than 2,600 clients around the world.

Contact Details:

Hyperlink InfoSystem

Harnil Oza

+1-805-744-1224

[email protected]



New York Address:

One World Trade Center

285 Fulton Street suite 8500,

New York, NY 10007,

United States



Mumbai Address:

Level 8, Vibgyor Towers C 62,

G Block Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400098



London Address:

Level 30, The Leadenhall Building,

122 Leadenhall Street,

London EC3V 4AB



Canada Address:

151 Yonge Street, 11th Floor,

Toronto, Ontario, M5C 2W7,

Canada

SOURCE Hyperlink InfoSystem