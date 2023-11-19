In line with its strategy to strengthen its position in the GCC Gulf Hotels Group Expands its Services to Saudi Arabia

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Hotels Group, a leading hospitality management company with over 50 years of industry experience, is excited to announce its expansion into the thriving market of Saudi Arabia. With a rich history of owning, developing, and managing hotels and residences, as well as a diverse portfolio of first-class food and beverage concepts, Gulf Hotels Group is well equipped to bring its expertise and services to Saudi Arabia.

GHG Chairman - Farouk Almoayyed Group CEO - Ahmed Janahi

As part of its growth strategy, Gulf Hotels Group has identified its expansion into Saudi Arabia as a priority market. The Group has recently established a subsidiary company in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia following the approval from Ministry of Commerce in Saudi Arabia. The Group is currently in the process of opening a representative office in Riyadh, to accelerate its expansion plans, enhance its presence and provide a wide range of hospitality services. This move comes in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which aims to transform Saudi Arabia into a global tourism destination.

Mr. Farouk Almoayyed, the Chairman of Gulf Hotels Group, commented: "Our expansion into Saudi Arabia is a strategic move that goes in line with our long-term growth plan. We see great potential in the Saudi Arabian hospitality market, and our regional representative office in Riyadh will serve as a hub for offering our best hospitality services and forming long term partnerships. We are committed to delivering exceptional hospitality experiences and contributing to the development of Saudi Arabia's tourism sector."

On his end, Mr. Ahmed Janahi, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Hotels Group, said: "Expanding our footprint into Saudi Arabia is a significant milestone for Gulf Hotels Group. With our renowned reputation, brand and track record of delivering high-quality hospitality experiences, we are delighted to cater to the increasing demand of both domestic and international tourists to the Kingdom. We are excited to establish our presence in this dynamic market and contribute to its growth."

As Gulf Hotels Group establishes its presence in Saudi Arabia, the company remains committed to upholding its reputation in providing unparalleled services in the hospitality sector.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280931/Gulf_Hotels_Group_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280932/Gulf_Hotels_Group_2.jpg