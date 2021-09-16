Increasing Bromine Applications as Flame Retardant to Spur Demand, Volume Sold to Surpass 718,139.5 Tons by 2031: Future Market Insights

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest study conducted by FMI, the global bromine market is estimated to reach US$ 2.4 billion in 2021. In response to the increasing application across industries such as oil & gas, chemical, electronics, and others, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period 2021-2031 in comparison to 1.5% CAGR registered between 2016 and 2031.

Sales of bromine are expected to showcase year-on-year increase of 3.2% in 2021, owing to the increasing use of bromine in water treatment, flame retardants, oil and gas drilling, and flow batteries among others. In addition to this, increasing demand from automotive and pharmaceutical sectors will accelerate the bromine sales.

Increasing number of fire accidents across the world has created a high demand for materials having fire-retarding properties. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), approximately 481,500 structure fires were reported in the U.S., causing property damages of worth US$ 12.3 billion in 2019. As bromine compounds possess high fire resistant properties, they are extensively used in flame retardants, which will continue driving the sales of bromine through the course of the report's assessment period.

The flame retardant segment is expected to remain the most remunerative category in terms of application. Increasing usage of brominated flame retardants in everyday commodities such as rubber, textiles, washing machine, computers, televisions, and others to reduce their flammability is favoring the segment growth.

"Due to the decline in availability of underground brines, leading manufacturers are adopting strategies such as smart procurement of bromine and its derivatives in order to secure their margins and maintain their production capacity," says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-658

Key Takeaways from FMI's Bromine Market Study

The U.K. is projected to contribute to maximum sales of bromine in the Europe market, driving regional growth at a CAGR of 2.3% through 2031.

market, driving regional growth at a CAGR of 2.3% through 2031. Favored by the rising investments in oil and gas drilling activities, the U.S. is estimated to account for the highest revenue share in North America market.

market. China , being one of the leading producer and exporter of bromine, is estimated to remain the dominant market in Asia Pacific .

, being one of the leading producer and exporter of bromine, is estimated to remain the dominant market in . Japan and South Korea will collectively hold nearly 13.5% of the global market share in 2021, driven by increasing used of brominated flame retardants.

and will collectively hold nearly 13.5% of the global market share in 2021, driven by increasing used of brominated flame retardants. Based on end use, oil & gas industries is forecast to emerge as highly remunerative segment, driven by the increasing demand for bromine in oil and gas extraction process.

Key Drivers

Surging demand for clear brine fluids (CBFs) for shale reserves in countries such as the U.S. and China is driving the market.

is driving the market. Increasing usage of brominated flame retardants in electronic and automotive sector is propelling the demand for bromine.

Increasing adoption of recyclable hydrogen bromide and virgin bromine brines is facilitating the growth of the market.

Key Restraints

Decline in underground brines reserves is a key factor hindering the production of bromine.

Rising concerns regarding the toxicological and harmful effect of bromine on health and the environment is hampering the growth of the market.

Discover more about the bromine market analysis with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-658

Competitive Landscape

As per FMI, The top five players in the global bromine market are Albemarle Corporation, Israel Chemical Ltd., Jordan Bromine Company Limited, Lanxess AG, and Tosoh Corporation. These players are estimated to hold nearly 85.5% of the overall market.

Leading players are adopting various growth strategies such as setting up new manufacturing plants, mergers and acquisitions, advanced product development, and partnerships to maintain their leading in this fragmented landscape. For instance,

In March 2020 , TrustCapital LLC, a company based in America, announced setting up a production facility in Krasnokamsk, Russia by the name, TC Bromine. The production facility is capable of manufacturing 1,700 tons of sodium bromide every year.

, TrustCapital LLC, a company based in America, announced setting up a production facility in Krasnokamsk, by the name, TC Bromine. The production facility is capable of manufacturing 1,700 tons of sodium bromide every year. In 2019, Israel Chemicals Ltd., a leading global specialty minerals company, announced plans to expand its bromine compounds capacity. The companies is now capable to produce around 25,000 metric tonnes of bromine annually.

Some of the key players in the bromine market profiled by FMI are:

Israel Chemicals Limited

Albemarle Corporation

LANXESS Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Tata Chemicals Limited

Gulf Resources Inc.

TETRA Technologies, Inc.

Jordan Bromine Company

Vinyl KFT

Lanxess AG

More Insights on the Bromine Market Survey

The latest market study on the bromine market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global bromine market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

By Derivative:

Organobromine

Clear Brine Fluids (CBF)

Hydrogen Bromide

By Application:

Biocide

Flame Retardant

Oil & Gas Drilling

Plasma Etching

PTA Synthesis

Fumigant Synthesis

Others

By End Use:

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

Electronics & Consumer Goods

Textile

Medical

Agricultural & Pesticides

Automotive

Building & Construction

Water Treatment

Other Industrial

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/658

Key Questions Covered in Bromine Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into bromine market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for bromine market between 2021 and 2031

Bromine market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Bromine market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Chemicals and materials Domain

Hydro fluorocarbon market: The global hydro fluorocarbon market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Hydrotalcite market: The hydrotalcite market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

Hydroxyapatite market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global hydroxyapatite market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across the 2021-2031 decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

For Media Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bromine-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/bromine-market

SOURCE Future Market Insights