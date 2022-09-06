Infortrend Selected by Korean Government in Surveillance Projects, Reducing Hardware Footprint by 75%

TAIPEI, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), an industry-leading enterprise storage provider, helped Gangbuk-gu District Office of Seoul store increasing CCTV footages with EonStor GS unified storage solutions. Offering up to 1.2PB of storage capacity while occupying only 8U of space, the EonStor GS systems feature lower expansion costs, proven reliability, and easy management.

The Gangbuk-gu District Office of Seoul, with fast-expanding CCTV camera networks, realized it would cost a fortune to expand with their existing storage solution. They were introduced to Infortrend by other district offices that implemented Infortrend solutions five years ago and haven't had any hiccups. Infortrend solutions have excellent reliability and performance, making it easy to search for recordings. Best of all, to cope with the rapidly expanding CCTV networks, EonStor GS expansion offers more bang for the buck with scale-out and scale-up capabilities.

After implementing Infortrend's solution, the Office is able to save costs of storage expansion by approximately 50% compared with using their previous storage solution. Utilizing an EonStor GS 3060 and a 4U 60-bay JBOD—two 4U 60-bay units with redundant dual controllers, the new solution allocates 8U cabinet space that allows for 1.2PB of storage capacity while reducing the hardware footprint by approximately 75%. In addition, EonStor GS is easy to manage with its web-based GUI that helps maximize workflow efficiency. During the course of implementation, the Office was impressed by Infortrend's prompt service actions.

"Infortrend's EonStor GS 4U 60-bay storage solution delivers capabilities that are exactly what we need for our ever-expanding CCTV networks. Having to spend the money where it was needed the most, we couldn't think of a better way to overhaul our storage system than with EonStor GS," said the IT manager at Gangbuk-gu District Office of Seoul.

